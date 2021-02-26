The Madrid made a medium use in Bergamo. They won 0-1, which is a good result for the second leg, but not good enough to guarantee the necessary peace of mind. On more than one occasion the European cup has punished unfinished jobs, and this was one of them. With one more player for 72 minutes, Madrid scored the winning goal in the 85th minute. The game was slipping down the drain, with a mess in sight. Frame Mendy with a good right in the front of the area. A goal in the manner of a left-handed defender, unpredictable, heterodox in the best of cases, extravagant many times.

Without Benzema, Madrid cannot find a guaranteed scorer. That is what the midfielders do, with Casemiro at the head and the defenders. Recently was Varane. In front of Atalanta, Mendy. It is a constant of Real Madrid, anguished by the lack of resources in the rival area. Zidane preferred to add a midfielder, Isco, what to Mariano in the absence of Benzema. It is clear that Mariano is not enthusiastic. He retired early in Valladolid and I shot him and the castillista Hugo Duro chen the meeting began to paint very ugly.

Vinicius’ chance against Atalanta in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, which the local defense prevents from ending in a goal.

In certain respects, Isco’s presence gave Madrid more control. It made sense. Atalanta is a team attached to vertigo, with an expressive influence on rivals. If you indulge in their turmoil, and it’s easy to do so, your chances of crashing increase exponentially. It is convenient to hold it, remove it from the cant and lower the revolutions. Madrid got it before the expulsion of Freuler, with a methodical and serene game, but the game changed radically afterwards.

With 10 players, Atalanta accepted the defensive role that they did not like, but that was mandatory this time. He did it with energy and many people in the area. Injury to Duvan zapata, a powerful stalk in attack, prevented the Italians from releasing long, rejections and second plays. Everything was in favor of Madrid, except the ideas.

Without conviction. It opened the field less than it should and Vinicius he found himself without room to run. He has also lost the youthful joy that characterized him in his first two seasons. He feels that he is being watched, he has lost some explosion and a lot of confidence. Asensio collaborated little. He searched for the diagonal from the right, as usual, but found a swarm of defenders and attackers ahead. He ended up discouraged.

Opportunities were not lacking. It could not be otherwise, but almost all of them with their feet a bit cramped, without the forcefulness of teams that feel safe. Without competent forwards, the midfielders rose again above the rest of the team, a new display of professionalism and packaging by three players who risk being squeezed to the bone.

Casemiro excelled in all aspects. He took care of the defense with the usual intelligence and power, attacked the area with determination and timing, passed the ball with precision and transferred much-needed authority to Real Madrid. Without Sergio Ramos on the field, Casemiro has assumed leadership of the team.

Now that the athletic revolution in football is being talked about, the little Modric denies all prejudices about age, height and kilos. The wonderful Croatian player is a prodigy of technique, vision and movement. His activity in the party was maximum. This man spares not a drop of sweat as he proclaims how difficult it will be to find a replacement for him.