Manchester City was in the Champions League final from Etihad’s 1-0 first leg, at 90 seconds, until Rodrygo’s 2-1 at 90′. Practically two full games. In the 89th minute, on ‘Canal +’, he gave the whites a 1% chance of appearing in Paris against Liverpool. That 99% wasn’t enough for Guardiola’s side to leave a Madrid side that has raised the ’90 minutes at the Bernabéu are molto longo’ to its maximum expression. DNA, spirit, magic or mysticism have been the words found to explain it. Although not everyone considers what happened fair. Peter Schmeichel, legendary United exporter, claimed the, in his opinion, injustice on the microphones CBS Sports.

“Real Madrid have no right to be in the final. They were clearly the worst team during both games. The first occasion was the first goal, in the 90′; the second goal was the second time and the third goal was the third time they shot on goal,” said the Dane, emphatic. “Manchester City had total control, but that’s what we talked about, the stadium may be its 12th player. When the second part started, that chance (by Vinicius) at eight seconds set the place on fire and it was incredible,” he added.

“I thought that Madrid would qualify for the final after what happened in England, but his game was very poor. Only in the match against Chelsea did they do well. I don’t understand football. You should never doubt the players on this team. It is always said that experience is very important in this competition, but they showed heart, desire. These players have already been in situations like this, they have seen it other times. The fact that so many have won the Champions League several times means that they are not afraid at any time. (…) They trust each other, the coach… It’s been crazy.”, completed a Schmeichel who experienced a similar situation in 1999. His United came from behind at the Camp Nou against Bayern in a few final minutes of madness that made the Red Devils win the Orejona. A frenzy similar to that experienced at the Bernabeu.

Eder Sarabia, next to Schmeichel

The Dane was not the only public figure to position himself in this way. Eder Sarabia, coach of Andorra de Piqué and former second coach of Quique Setién at Barça, has a similar line of thought. “Speaking of the game, it’s a tie with a difference of 5 goals, minimum.”He posted on his personal Twitter account. “Exact. Because football is much more than just the game. Many of which Madrid handles better than anyone”replied to a user shortly after, after he replied to his previous tweet.

