Real Madrid is working hard in Mbappé and Haaland but does not neglect to give depth to the squad next season. The team lines in 2021-22 will vary if it continues Zidane or not, but the fact that the main candidate if the Marseillais decides to leave him is Raúl, adds a bonus of tranquility to the club. The young people who come out of the quarry with Zizou have been cooked first on Seven. There is young blood for a squad with a lot of veteran with punishment in the legs (Modric, Benzema, Kroos) or that can leave, in the case of Marcelor. The generational replacement made up of young talents from Factory, which would also alleviate the wage bill with the accounts still damaged by Covid-19, is ready and all that remains is for the club to press the green button …

The main candidates to win one of the 25 chips of the first team are Miguel Gutiérrez (left back, 19 years old), Antonio Blanco (midfielder, 20) and Sergio Arribas (midfielder, 19). The first two are so important now due to the injury of Mendy and the precarious physical condition of Kroos and Modric that they will not be this Sunday in the playoff for promotion to Second Division that Castilla de Raúl will play against Ibiza (12:00 hours) . All three are tested by Zidane and they are also key with Raúl, They are in many pools to continue next year as full members of Real Madrid.

The club sees many factors in favor. They would reinforce the list of national footballers of the first team in danger for the possible exits of Ramos, Lucas Vázquez and Mariano and one that is taken for granted, that of Isco. All three would be a significant reduction in the wage bill (they would rise in the lowest step) and the best proof that they are made for significant challenges is the sheer amount of offers you are receiving for all three. No one would have a problem this summer to jump, at least, to a club with a half table in the Spanish Primera or in an important league such as the Bundesliga, very attentive.

Pablo Ramón, one of the covered

He is offering a very relevant role in the white subsidiary as a central defender and also as a winger when Castilla forms with three centrals. A skill that brings him closer to what Zidane has been working on in the first team, because he knows how to win the left-handed lane and serve good balls. A footballer who It cost Madrid a little more than € 1M and in which they have a lot of faith. In Valdebebas has appeared Victor Chust (21), capable of occupying one of the central positions of the first team despite the arrival of David Alaba because this year he is the fifth central. Mario Gila (19) also has a projection and First and Second clubs are attentive.

De Frutos and Marvin, candidates for the right wing.

Madrid also does not lose sight of the evolutions of several recent ex-Castillistas about whom a letter has been saved. It is the case, as reported by AS, of Jorge de Frutos. The right-handed winger (24 years old) is curdling a remarkable year at Levante and the white club owns 50 percent of its rights. He sold the other half last summer for 2.5 million euros, he has the right of first refusal and the Granota club needs to sell. It is a possible play-off that Madrid has in mind if finally Lucas Vázquez does not renew because his profile is very similar to that offered by the Galician when he settled in the first white team: right-handed winger, already trained and with experience in First. There is a second option, that of the extreme castilista Marvin (20 years old), who made his debut this season with Zidane on the first day of the League in San Sebastián. A footballer who has also performed in an interesting way under the orders of Raúl in the Juvenil and in Castilla.

Bruno Iglesias and David González, two stars of the Juvenil.

What comes from below …

Not only are there interesting projects from Castilla, but two boys with very good manners in the center of the field also appear from the Youth, David González and Bruno Iglesias, both 18 years old. The first has made his debut with Raúl and the second has been called up on several occasions. A footballer who is the best kept secret of Factory, where they see in him traces of the best Kaka …