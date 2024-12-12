Basketball
Embarrassing match for the whites against Zalgiris (83-92), which added their ninth defeat in 15 games
It seems sacrilege, but saying that Real Madrid has forgotten how to compete is now justified. The whites added another embarrassment against Zalgiris Kaunas, their ninth defeat in just 15 days of the Euroleague. Chus Mateo ended up expelled and his team…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Madrid #forgotten #compete #Europe
Leave a Reply