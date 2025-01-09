The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, yesterday visited the new video surveillance system enabled in the Plaza del Dos de Mayo (Centro), where 16 new cameras have just begun to operate that will reinforce the security of this plaza and its surroundings. Its launch coincides with the operation of the 15 in Plaza Elíptica, which, together with the four newly enabled in Puerta del Sol in this mandate, add up to a total of 367 operated by the Madrid Municipal Police. One of the main novelties of the devices installed in the last four years is that they have a recognition system that includes artificial intelligence. In total, the municipal park now has 83 ‘smart’ cameras, 22% of the total.

«This technology allows us, from the central position, to search or tracking of objects, animals and some license plates. We can even ask him for specific information, ask him to look for, for example, an individual wearing a light shirt and dark pants, and to keep track of where he has gone,” explains Joaquín Rodríguez, deputy director of IT, Communications and New Technologies of the Madrid Municipal Police.

The images from all these cameras, which cover areas of Madrid with similar characteristics, converge in the Integrated Video Signal Center –CISEVI-, where municipal agents receive all the video signals and where, through a management platform, they manage this increasingly large ‘big brother’.

New cameras

To continue feeding this municipal network, the installation of new video surveillance systems is being processed on Cullera Street (Latina, 18 cameras), in Pradolongo Park (Usera, 14 cameras) and in Calero Park (Ciudad Lineal, five cameras). , 37 cameras in total which will be ready for implementation, with prior approval from the Video Surveillance Commission, at the end of this year.









40% of the cameras (almost 150) have been installed with Almeida in Cibeles. In the previous municipal mandate, a total of 111 cameras operated by the Municipal Police were installed in the city, specifically in the neighborhoods of Bellas Vistas (Tetuán), San Diego (Puente de Vallecas); in the Marconi industrial estate (Villaverde), and in the neighborhoods of the Centro district of Lavapiés, Chueca and in the Montera street network, which was renovated, as well as the systems located in Lavapiés and on Ballesta street.