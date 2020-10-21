Zidane has all the credit from Real Madrid, who he blindly trusts his coach despite the fact that the line-up against Cádiz caused stupor not so much because of the names as because of the number of substitutes, half of the team, which the French included in the starting ‘eleven’. Zidane himself realized his mistake and at halftime, in an unprecedented decision, he decided to send four footballers to the bench. Casemiro, Militao, Valverde and Asensio replaced Isco, Lucas Vázquez, Sergio Ramos (who retired injured) and Modric.

Despite the blow in front of Cádiz, the Madrid coach still trusts the rotations. But he will not repeat them in the Champions. Against Shakhtar he will come out with the best he has. Plan B has gone down the drain. The substitutes will have to wait for a better occasion, but they will have a new opportunity to leave the fiasco only in the memory of a bad day. Of course, at the end of the season the Club will review and those who do not give the expected performance will have to find another team. Lucas Vázquez will terminate his contract next June; Isco, Nacho and Marcelo will finish in 2022 …

In Madrid they have full confidence in Zidane because in recent years he has shown masterful management of the squad. It is a tendency to criticize their lineups, but the final and global results are there. Zidane can make a mistake in La Liga, on a Sunday; but in the Champions League, on a Wednesday, it is rarer to find a weak point. What he wants is to maintain the competitive spirit in all the players in the squad.

What happened to Cádiz is considered an accident and hopes that it will not be repeated. Something similar happens in the Club after it has been repaired that the designated footballers (Isco, Marcelo, Jovic and Lucas) played because they did not accumulate international wear that they did have the headlines.