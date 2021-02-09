Suddenly, Madrid is five points away from Atlético, which suggests that there is still a championship. Five points are enough, and Madrid have played two more games. Any analysis must go through there, but Atlético’s draw against Celta allows for once his pursuers, who were doing the rubber with fatigue, get close to him. More Madrid than Barça because they have one more game. It is confusing to follow this championship, which carries starting lags, and that the coronavirus is not forcing suspensions, as was feared. At the moment, it only causes frequent casualties, although yesterday those of Madrid were of another type.

Yesterday he was missing a lot of people and Zidane solved it by changing the model. He played with three centrals, a system that when he was found in front of him chokes him and that yesterday in turn he used to disconcert Bordalás, to whom the change of script upset his plans. Getafe played very badly. That rocky team, with high pressure, long pass, man disputes and a lot of foul, against which playing was as hard as chewing screws, it had already been loosening this season, but yesterday it was a real nullity. And he did not improve after the break, despite successive changes, which included the presence of Kubo and Aleñá, his news for January.

Madrid played with full security, although very flat up in the first half. Marvin, who had the right wing, didn’t dare. But the goal did not come until the second half, when Vinicius had already passed to that band, leaving his to Sergio Arribas, another youth squad, who at least passed the exam. A perfect center for Vinicius and a header from Benzema; then an arrival at the bottom of Marcelo (who relived happy days) and the arrival of Mendy. With these two plays, favored by two oversights of the Getafense defense, he resolved Madrid one day with many casualties and now he watches Atlético from a still great distance, but reasonable.