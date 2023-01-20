euroleague working day twenty olympiacos Real Madrid

Madrid left the sole leadership of the Euroleague in Piraeus, first place that it now shares with Fenerbahçe, Barça and Olympiacos, its executioner this Friday. The Greek team prevailed in a match full of mistakes that redoubled the value of the rebound (43-36). Chus Mateo’s team crashed from the triple (3 of 25) and only worked with flashes from some of their pieces. His 60 points are his lowest score of the course.

Madrid started in the arms of that seat belt that is Tavares. His were eight points (without failure) from the first 12. In the local troops the reply wanted to give it Vezenkov, another figure that scares in defense and dripping with baskets, even if he missed the first three triples he tried. The appointment moved from the beginning in short markers, a symptom of a night of basketball in the mud. Walkup and Papanikolau fixed from a distance the first Hellenic rents in that confrontation in which Madrid responded with the letter from Tavares. When the titan rested at the end of the first quarter, Olympiacos rallied for a 5-0 lead and Chus Mateo asked for port time to bellow against turnovers. A triple by Hezonja closed the first quarter (19-15).

Olympiacos moved the ball well but missed the shot, denied especially on the perimeter. Madrid breathed with a 0-8 run to which Bartzokas’s men responded with an outside bingo from Sloukas and the penetrations of pure muscle from McKissic (29-24). Tavares returned to the track so that the white team once again had a lighthouse, but that inspiration from the start had vanished and his 2.21m ran into Fall’s 2.18m. Another loss, an attacking foul by Deck and a new triple by Walkup left the Whites a few steps behind (36-28).

In a round with so many shots deflected, rebounding was life. And there Madrid granted too many second chances. Vezenkov was connected by sparks in the middle of a carousel of errors in the two sets in which each point was worth gold. Musa did not score until minute 26 of the match, when Madrid was bleeding drop by drop. Hezonja endured the type to leave a gap open to the comeback: 54-44 at the end of the third quarter.

Madrid’s game, however, did not flow. The white set worked with a kidney stroke, or inspiration, like Musa’s last push. Tavares had disappeared in attack. The distance opened up to 15 points (65-50). In such a defensive clash, in which each basket was a mountain, there was no longer an option for Madrid in Piraeus.

73 – Olympiacos (19+17+18+19): Walkup (18), Canaan (3), Papanikolau (5), Vezenkov (15) and Fall (4) -five starters- McKissic (8), Larentzakis (2) , Sloukas (11), Bolomboy (2), Peters (-) and Black (5).

60 – Real Madrid (15+13+16+16): Llull (6), Causeur (3), Deck (4), Yabusele (6) and Tavares (12) -starting five- Rudy Fernández (-), Hezonja ( 9), Hanga (2), Poirier (4), Cornelie (2) and Musa (12).

Referees: Ilija Belosevic, Emin Mogulkoc and Robert Vyklicky. no deleted

Incidents: Match corresponding to day 20 of the first phase of the Euroleague basketball played at the Pavilion of Peace and Friendship in Athens before 11,427 spectators.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.