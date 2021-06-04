LaLiga Promises is already underway. The challenge of dethroning Barça has started. The morning shift It has not left great surprises except for the blocking of Real Madrid. The white team has been stuck after adding only four points out of nine. Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Espanyol and Betis have made full of victories and they have presented their candidacy for the title in an edition that shows the age of the players compared to last week, first-year children and those born in 2008.

Real Madrid started with a comfortable victory against Eibar, with a hat-trick by Vacas. However, he has scored points against Cádiz (1-1) and Espanyol (1-2). Precisely, the parakeet, always competitive and with quality in these appointments, he has lived up to expectations and counts all his games by wins.

Barcelona, ​​firm and solid, has not failed either after leaving Levante (1-0) and Mallorca (2-1) by the wayside. The culé team has put both feet in the round of 16 through the front door, like Valencia and Betis. The che team, as it did last week, has a perfect group stage. Betis have many options to fight until the end after knocking Atlético down (1-0) and thrashing Valladolid (5-0), with an Álex Mora hat-trick. Villarreal, host of the tournament, has won the only match they have played, while Celta, led by Bryan Bugarín, has not even been able to release his scorecard in favor.

This afternoon starts the second part of the group stage. The round of 16, which will be played tomorrow, will be defined. No big surprises are expected because the first four qualify (the groups are of five teams).