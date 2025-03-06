He Madrid He runs out of oxygen after hell suffering in Athens. Whites were exceeded by the PANATHINAIKOSa stellar team, current champion, without a rival in Europe in terms of talent and template except for its archoiemigos of El Piraeo, the Olympiacos. … A tsunami that left the visitors, who suffered from the beautiful in the face of Hellenate individualities (18 points of Nunn and 12 of Juancho Hernangómez) but also for their own mistakes. They never seen what was never seen from the triple, three successes in 26 attempts, and almost all of its players, except Hezonja and Tavares, were imperceptible. Painful defeat in the mood and mathematical, because only six days are missing and, right now, they would be outside the playoffs.

PANATHINAIKOS

Kalaizakis (0), Nunn (18), Grant (11), Juancho Hernangómez (12), Pleiss (0); Brown (3), Sloukas (10), Osman (9), Papapetrou (0), Gabriel (7), Mitoglou (15), Samodurov (0).

Campazzo (4), Abalde (2), Hezonja (18), Garuba (0), Ibaka (0); Hugo González (0), Musa (12), Fernando (6), Tavares (16), Llull (10), Happy (0), Ndiaye (0).

Sretan Radovic (Croatia), Emin Mogulkoc (Türkiye) and Milan Nedovic (Slovenia). They disqualified Tavares for adding five personal offenses.

The defenses and mistakes were imposed in the first minutes of mour Hezonjawho if not. Surprised the energy shown by GarubaFeroz El Español after a month of February in which he practically did not have minutes, but his good way could not stop the staff of the Greeks, star, worker and, to first view, almost irreducible. The fantastic start of Juancho Hernangómez was crowned by a spectacular mate of Nunn Before two rivals, fireworks that turned Oaka into the usual hell and that raised the local advantage to the five points.

Madrid was wrong again and again since the line of three (he failed the ten he launched in the first half) and only Hezonja was able to add. In fact, the first seven merengues points brought their signature. Had to reculate mateo and immediately take Tavaresbecause the meringue ring was a feast, pierced mercilessly from all positions. The Haverdiano had a positive impact, although the PANATHINAIKOSafter five consecutive points of Nunn, I was already nine up when the first quarter (24-13) ended.

The Athenians wanted to sink Madrid in each possession, humiliate him, confirm that, today, they are light years of their basketball. Frustration began to be evident and Happy He took the first technique of the night, helpless the Dominican because he could not stop Nunn, top scorer of the competition and, once again, signed a sublime performance. He also suffered Muse Before Hernangómez, who after both tumbo in his career seems to have revived in the capital Helena. However, the darker the night, the determination of Tavares and Hugo González revived the visitors, who managed to reduce the difference to only six points when, a few minutes before, it had been 14.

The Panathinaikos sinned ambitious, wanted to show off with impossible shots and provided an important oxygen bottle to its rivals that despite showing improvement, committed too many sins when closing the rebound. The best news to the break was that, despite the chaparrón, the greens only beat for seven (40-33).

After the resumption, the locals returned to the load with a partial of 8-0. Campazzo, Muse and the theoretical stars were invisible and, once again, only Hezonja and Tavares gave reasons to have faith. Croatian and Caboverdiano combined to return the initial punches. Madrid, with a unique pride, refused to get off the electronic. In fact, the Ecuador of the third quarter was after was only seven points, good news covered again by Nunn, which invented another mate for memory, this time on Tavares. The American’s decision recounts the meringues, who reached the last quarter with few successful options (63-53).

Some other doubt entered the Greeks when they were closer to kill the encounter. In addition, they lost Gabriel due to injury, uncertainty trying to take advantage of Madrid to sign an unthinkable, almost historical comeback. Fernando was fantastic in the post, but the actions of the Angolan could not cement their companions, scattered, undecided, as heroic as weak, a perfect habitat for Nunn to just finish them.