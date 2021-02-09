The Real Madrid they are five points behind Atlético thanks to their victory against Getafe 2-0 in Valdebebas. At the meeting, corresponding to the first day of the League, the whites arrived below minimums, with 9 players out and only 13 members of the first team in the call. Zidane proposed a scheme with three centers and two lanes, with Marvin making his debut as a starter. In the first half, they clearly dominated and did not grant any opportunity, although they could not materialize the opportunities they had. After the break, the azulones seemed to take a step forward but at the time of the game, Vinicius moved to the right wing to center the area looking for Benzema, who headed his 11th goal in the league this season. Those from Bordalás felt the blow and the whites took advantage of the moment to extend the advantage, this time with Marcelo crossing from the left and Mendy appearing in position of 9 to push the ball. Kubo and Aleñá, who started the game from the bench, jumped onto the field to try to add depth, but could not break down Madrid’s crowded defense, which did not concede a single shot throughout the game. Zidane’s men manage to put pressure on Atlético after their last setback against Celta, although with two more games. For their part, the azulones add the fourth game in a row and remain four points behind. This is how we have counted the minute by minute of the game live: