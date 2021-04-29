For the first time, Madrid Fusión will serve the full menu, with pairing. The most influential gastronomic summit unfolds this year to include a space dedicated to wine that goes far beyond the classic fair. Figures of the stature of Peter Sisseck, Dirk Nieeport, Pitu Roca, Raúl Pérez or François Chartier will participate in an extensive program of lectures, master tastings, paired meals and round tables that make Madrid Fusión The Wine Edition (MFWE) the great event that the world of wine was waiting.

The event will take place in parallel to the culinary congress, from May 31 to June 2 at Ifema –in face-to-face and online format– and both appointments will be accessible with a single ticket. That enriches the experience of congressmen, who will be able to look at the two fundamental pillars of a restaurant at the same event. Thus, while the chef attends Ángel León’s latest discovery in perplexity, his sommelier will be able to participate in a masterful tasting of the best Grenache in the world or attend a round table on the country’s great wine lists.

If the vocation of the Madrid congress has always been bring knowledge, discover talents and connect professionals From the kitchen, wine was until now a pending issue. “We want wine people to also understand Madrid Fusión as their congress, because at the end of the day both are gastronomy”, explains Benjamín Lana, president of Vocento’s gastronomic division.

To give shape to this great event, the organization has had a Advisory Board which includes Masters of Wine such as Pedro Ballesteros, Almudena Alberca, Norrel Robertson or Andreas Kubach, prestigious sommeliers such as Ferran Centelles from Bullin and representatives of the ICEX Wines from Spain program, as well as the leadership of Vocento Gastronomy.

Its objective has been to draw an event that, in addition to being a meeting point between professionals, is a training tool and discussion forum on current issues in the sector, from post-naturalness to the role of auction houses in the luxury wine market. In tomorrow’s more theoretical sessions, keys will be offered to price a liquid menu, the gastronomic applications of sake will be discussed or the latest volume of the Bullipedia will be presented.

There will be joint presentations by pairs of chefs and sommeliers from restaurants like Ambivium, Abadía Retuerta, and Enjoy, to explain how they try to find the perfect pairing. Those in charge of the wineries of Atrio (José Polo), Coque (Rafa Sandoval), Quique Dacosta (José Antonio Navarrete) and Etxebarri (Mohamed Benabdallah) will comment on the best wine lists in the country by César Román. And the journalist Juancho Asenjo will address, together with Antonio Tomás Palacios and Tao Plaón, the lies of wine in a talk that promises to demolish many myths.

Regarding the master tastings, the opportunity offered by Madrid Fusión WE is simply unbeatable. Norrel Robertson will discover the best Garnachas in the world, Pedro Ballesteros will show how the most prestigious wines taste long before they become large reserves and Pitu Roca will analyze wines from extreme agriculture affected by climate change, to name just a few. In addition, each noon will offer casual pairing proposals with fast food. Registration, valid for the culinary and oenological congresses, is now open on the web madridfusion.net.