The Madrid Fusión organization has informed the former nuns of the Monastery of Santa Clara de Belorado (Burgos) of the cancellation of the presentation scheduled for January 27in which the former nuns were going to talk about the production of their ‘Erre que Erre’ chocolates, a decision that surprised the convent.

The press chief of the former Clarisas, Francisco Canals, has confirmed that one of them received, on Monday night, a call from the organization in which they informed him that they had decided to cancel their participation in the 2025 edition of Madrid Fusión. without offering further explanations.

Canals explained that it was the organization of the gastronomic event itself that, in the month of December, contacted the convent to offer them to participate in a presentation in which they would present their chocolate project ‘Erre que Erre’, launched for the Christmas campaign as a sign of the resistance of the Burgos monastery.

“It is not that the nuns have applied or offered a candidacy. No. It is directly Madrid Fusión, its main organizer, who calls them, and is also very enthusiastic about this story of some nuns who create a chocolate as a symbol of resistance in the face of adversity,” the press officer clarified.

An invitation that the ex-religious accepted and, when they had already prepared the presentation, and after having sent a statement this Monday announcing it to the media, the ex-clarissas received the call informing them that their participation had been cancelled, without further ado. explanations, what fell like “a jug of cold water.”

“We are stunned, surprised,” admitted Francisco Canals, who recognizes that the organization can decide whether it wants to include the former religious or not, but also insists that “it was not necessary to embarrass them” with the preparation of the presentation, and without wanting to get into controversy, he does point out that perhaps Madrid Fusión has received “pressure.”





The presentation was part of the provisional program



The conference announced by the former nuns, scheduled for four in the afternoon on January 27, was included in the program at the time the news became known. However, in the program currently posted on the Madrid Fusión website it no longer appearsand the organization insists that it was and continues to be provisional, and may undergo changes at any time.

Madrid Fusión has indicated in a statement that the intervention of the former nuns of Belorado appeared only in the provisional program, which, in its words, “It was never officially confirmed by the organization”. Likewise, the festival has assured that the press release announcing the participation of the nuns was published by collaborators of the nuns and released “unilaterally, without prior notice to the organization.”

“By mutual agreement with Sister Sion, in a telephone conversation, Madrid Fusión decided not to finally include in the official program, which will be presented tomorrow, the participation of the nuns before the drift towards other interests to the world of gastronomy that their possible participation was generating”, the organizers have stated.