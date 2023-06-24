It is impossible, and we all know this from our own experience, to evoke the same event in the same way every time we try to remember it. Such is human memory. And it is not that it is a defect of our software mental. Simply, our brain is not designed to record isomorphic copies of reality, but to provide individuals with the necessary knowledge about themselves and the world around them, in order to guide their behavior regardless of the complexity of the situation. This is how José María Ruiz Vargas, a professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid, explains it in his essay memory and lifea magnificent treatise suitable for all types of readers that also highlights that thanks to autobiographical memory, human life has meaning and purpose, that is, it constitutes a singular existence.

Among the books reviewed this week, other essays stand out: how Madrid, (neo)fascist metropolis. Secret Lives, Escape Routes, Dirty Deals, and Political Violence 1939-1982by Pablo del Hierro, which describes how the capital of Spain, a mythical city of anti-fascist resistance during the Civil War, became the spiritual reserve of the extreme right for decades, welcoming and providing social, political and financial structure to fascists of numerous nationalities; Religion, King and Country. The counterrevolutionary origins of contemporary Spain, 1793-1840by Pedro Rujula; Arias Navarro and the impossible reformby Alfonso Pinilla; either The painted echo. Pictures within pictures, mirrors and reflections in artin which Óscar Martínez reviews numerous works of art that recreate an imaginary space within another, in the form of reflections, mirrors, paintings within paintings…

Furthermore, critics of babelia review other recent titles, such as a furious womanby Antonio Fontana; someday i will be a memoryby Marcos Giralt Torrente; and dream giversby Karen Russell.

The author argues that memory is not used to create copies of reality, but to provide individuals with the necessary knowledge about themselves and the world around them. Criticism of Anna Caballé. A 12-year-old boy in search of meanings, under the eyes of Antonio Fontana: excellent literature from a leading novelist. Criticism by J. Ernesto Ayala-Dip. The articles, prologues, conferences and other texts by Giralt Torrente compiled in this volume reveal a well-rounded and lucid, brilliant and educated author. Criticism of Carlos Pardo. Russell’s novel, admired by Stephen King, describes a world of sleepless nights that lead to death and in which an unbearable hallucination proliferates. Criticism by Laura Fernández. An excellent study that documents the existence of an international far-right network in the capital of Spain during the Franco regime and the Transition. Criticism by Jordi Amat. See also Shipwreck of Pylos, the bodies of the victims piled up in a container This essay offers an intelligent reinterpretation of the past and evaluates with solid arguments the historical role of the reactionary politicization processes of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Criticism by Jordi Canal. The expert offers an exact explanation in his story about the attitude of those who directed the events at the end of the dictatorship and the beginning of the Transition, which, however, does not reflect his true personality or his intentions. Criticism by Juan Luis Cebrián The author resorts to his sensations as an experienced traveler through the world’s art galleries in search of works that recreate mirrors, reflections or a painting within another. Criticism by Angela Molina.

