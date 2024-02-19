Madrid is fashionable among the rich. The latest report that supports this statement is the Barnes Global Property Handbook, in which the Spanish capital rises five steps compared to the previous year and is positioned as the fourth most searched city by HNWIs (people with a high net worth, according to its acronym in English). The leader of the 2023 classification is Dubai, after taking the throne from Paris, which falls to fifth place. Miami and New York remain in positions two and three, respectively. Two other Spanish cities are on the list, Barcelona (19) and Malaga, which enters for the first time and rises to position 47.

When making the classification, several factors are taken into account, one of them the interest as an investment, for which the real estate agency specialized in luxury takes into account the increase of between 9% and 13%, depending on the neighborhoods. , of the prices of premium residential homes in 2023, according to Alvise Da Mosto, general director of Barnes Madrid. “It is a city that continues to be very attractive for investors if we compare it with others in the region.” ranking“, such as Paris, where there has been a 6% drop in prices, and London, which has recorded a significant drop in transactions, while our agency in Madrid recorded a 25% increase in sales.”

It is also taken into account when preparing the ranking which is a city that is of great interest to foreign capital due to its pleasant climate, security and infrastructure. “There are no other European capitals that have an airport as close to the city center and business areas as the four towers,” says Da Mosto. Likewise, he states that “there are many venture capital firms and investment banks that were not present in the city and that now are. This allows large managers who have their residence in London or Paris to begin to evaluate the possibility of investing in Madrid with a home to reside full-time here.”

The real estate firm's forecast is that Madrid will continue to be among the top five positions in the following years, since the interest of European citizens in investing in the city has begun to be noticed, adding to the Latin Americans who already have homes in the city. capital, but they are looking for a larger one to spend more time or even establish themselves permanently. In this regard, Da Mosto remembers that this buyer profile “is never in a specific place all year round, it changes according to the season since they own several properties, both on the beach and in the mountains. But they do have a base home to which they return and which is generally in a European capital.”

Compared to other European cities, square meter prices in Madrid “still have a long way to go to continue growing,” since there are neighborhoods, such as some in the center, that are still revaluating. According to the report, for a premium square meter in the Salamanca neighborhood one is already paying 13,500 euros and Da Mosto is convinced that it will soon reach 14,000 euros.

Precisely that area is named in the report when talking about the increasingly widespread trend of luxury buildings with service. “At the moment, the cream of the crop are the residences created by the Mandarin Oriental hotel chain in the Salamanca neighborhood, sold off-plan in record time for more than €20,000/m²,” the dossier reads.

In the report there is also a section on destinations to take into account, among which Barcelona is in fifth position. He assures that the Catalan capital “offers excellent investment opportunities, both for primary and secondary residences and for the rental market. Its quality-price ratio is optimal, despite the fact that in 2023 the average price per m² and the volume of transactions has increased slightly. For its part, tourism rebounded again this year. The prospects are therefore excellent, especially since in 2024 it will host the America's Cup from August to October.”

Regarding the profile of the buyers, it stands out that in 2023 a new American clientele has begun to arrive, mainly Californians, “who are moving away from the United States for political reasons and who appreciate the Mediterranean lifestyle of Barcelona.”

