The night of the second unit’s opportunities was also taken advantage of by Rodrygo Goes, an effective crestfallen of the first unit, fighting with the goal and with himself, and even withdrawing when dribbling, that Rio diversion. Real Madrid, who appeased Braga’s offensive joy, extended their total number of victories in the Champions League to four, having already qualified for the round of 16, and were only one draw away from guaranteeing first place in the group. But having that its importance, in a match in which the unusual Brahim once again opened the scoring, perhaps the Brazilian’s rescue, who scored again, is even more important. But not only.

3 Andriy Lunin, Rüdiger, Lucas Vázquez (Dani Carvajal, min. 73), Ferland Mendy (Fran Garcia, min. 83), Nacho, Brahim Diaz (Modric, min. 74), Federico Valverde (Nico Paz, min. 77), Camavinga, Kroos, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo (Joselu, min. 77) 0 Matheus Magalhaes, Víctor Gómez (Joe Mendes, min. 62), Cristian Borja, Sikou Niakate, Fonte, Moutinho, Rodrigo Zalazar (Elmutasem El Masrati, min. 61), Vitor Carvalho, Álvaro Djaló, Bruma (André Horta, min. 76 ) and Horta (Abel Ruiz, min. 61) Goals 1-0 min. 26: Brahim Diaz. 2-0 min. 58: Vinicius Junior. 3-0 min. 60: Rodrygo. Referee Halil Umut Meler Yellow cards Lucas Vázquez (min. 4)

Before scoring, he finished a game without a trace of anguish due to his distance from the goal. He clarified plays, with passing and dribbling, always in places where light was needed. When the common task was completed, he scored with a delicate Vaseline to finish off a counter that he had promoted with Vinicius. And when he finished celebrating he went to the sidelines to hug Ancelotti, who gave him all the time he needed to rescue him from his tribulations.

He was not the only one recovered for the cause. In a week with three games, from Sunday to Saturday, Ancelotti shook up the eleven, and only four players of those who were stuck against Rayo on the weekend appeared on the field: Rüdiger, Camavinga, Valverde and Vinicius. Kepa was injured in the warm-up, making way for Lunin, and Bellingham has yet to recover from a dislocated left shoulder, although he took a seat on the bench.

Brahim returned in his place, who still has some discomfort in another shoulder, and who had not appeared on the field for three games. It was only his second start, after starting against Las Palmas, the other game Bellingham missed. After weeks in the gutter, tasting the grass in very brief sips, Brahim made it clear from the beginning that he was going to make the most of the moment. Who knows when the English phenomenon will be missing again.

He appeared between the lines with his back to the ball, or on the left wing to dribble like a spring, or crossing the center between rivals. The crowd appreciated that effort and enjoyed it. A murmur of anticipated excitement began to be heard when it was sensed that he was about to invent a trick. He even scored very early, appearing from behind like Bellingham, although the referee disallowed it for a foul by Vinicius. But Brahim had come to that, and he scored again, after Rodrygo reached the baseline and left it behind him, where he again showed up on time for the shot. Second start, second 1-0. Like against Las Palmas, when he unblocked a duel that had been choked, especially by Joselu.

The story of the game was put together by the new guys. Lucas Vázquez started in place of Carvajal. He suffered from the beginning, and soon committed a penalty that did not seem so urgent. Cristian Borja entered the area after a backheel wall by Bruma and Lucas grabbed him and knocked him down. It happened so soon that there were people who had not yet found his seat. It seemed that when they arrived it would be to see if there was another comeback. Another night of paddling upriver.

Álvaro Djaló, born in Madrid but raised outside, placed the ball on the eleven-meter mark, ready to score in the largest stadium in his city what could be his second goal against the whites, after the one he scored in Braga. But there was Lunin, a surprise starter, suddenly also under serious threat. He dove to his right and saved the penalty. He is a specialist: since he has been in Spain (assignments included Leganés and Real Oviedo) he has stopped half of those thrown at him, seven out of 14.

Bruma’s presence on Braga’s left wing was the most threatening thing shown by the Portuguese team, the highest scoring team in Portugal, very happy at home, and appeased this time by Madrid. It was difficult for Lucas to control him if Valverde did not appear to help him. Artur Jorge’s team tried to somewhat control Madrid’s high tempo by playing in the middle, with Zalazar, Moutinho and Carvalho, but they barely worried Lunin. Real deactivated them before, under the energetic command of Camavinga, lord of the wide zone, where he stole and from where he also took off, crossing lines at a run.

The night was white, just until they finished uncorking it. Vinicius did it, who continues to gain flight and let himself go even with his back. The team, fed for so long almost only by the spell of Bellingham, breathed a sigh of relief and happiness when they recovered Rodrygo, and when they added Brahim, who was fired standing through the stadium. Madrid scored three goals without the Englishman and felt lighter on their path to the perfect moment in the Champions League, with their sights already set on Valencia, whom they host on Saturday.

