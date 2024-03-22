by SIMONE PELUSO

An “unprecedented” event

Everyone is crazy about them night racesalso to Madrid. The Spanish capital's project to welcome Formula 1 in 2026 is increasingly ambitious: the aim is now to create the first “prime time” Grand Prix of the Old Continent, for an event defined by the organizers themselves “the best F1 experience in the world” in a major European capital.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper Branda working group from the Madrid GP would have visited Jeddah during the weekend of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, to obtain a lot of useful information for hosting a night race on a city track.

Sainz offers himself

In the meantime, Carlos Sainz – born and raised in Madrid – also freely offered his contribution to the work: “I will offer my help with whatever they need, be it track design or anything else”.

More and more races under the stars

There are currently six races taking place under artificial lights: a Singaporethe first to break this taboo, have been added over the years Abu Dhabi (whose departure takes place at sunset, creating a truly evocative setting), Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar And Las Vegasnot to mention that Baku has also been evaluating this solution for some time.