The Madrid Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has made public this Wednesday, on the fifth anniversary of the Pandemic of Coronavirus, a statement that states that “the real number of deaths in residences was 4,100” and not 7,291, a figure that, according to the Community of Madrid, “was an invention of the then advisor” Alberto Reyero, of citizens.

With this report, Díaz Ayuso’s cabinet claims to want “The exact data” of its management, although it does not include the number of infections or the global figure of deaths in the region, it collects EFE.

“The real number of deaths in residences was 4,100and never because they will not be helped, “says the Madrid government, who adds:” As much as the political platforms of the left are determined, the Community of Madrid has no knowledge of victims’ requests to be received. They must know that we are at your entire disposition. “

He also states that “all the eldest of these centers that required admission were transferred to hospitals” and “there was no order to indicate otherwise”, and points out that, during the first wave of the Coronavirus, Summa 112 “He transferred Hospitals to 11,200 major from residences,”.

This statement arrives only a few hours before it is issued in Tve the documentary ‘7,291’where testimonies of the relatives of the people who died in the residences of the Community of Madrid will be presented during those months of 2020. The 2, the 24 -hour channel and RTVE Play will simultaneously offer, at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, a special presented by Xabier Fortes and at 23.30, the public chain will offer the controversial documentary.

At the same time, the Popular Party has published a Video in social networks as replica to said documentary, Accusing Moncloa of his pandemic management, reviewing the government’s public interventions since January 28, 2020 (when Salvador Illa requested “tranquility and confidence” to the population), until July 4, 2023 (when the health crisis was ended officially).

“RTVE announced that tomorrow will broadcast a video against the residences of elders of the Community of Madrid. Video that has achieved the amazing figure of 4,000 spectators. Let’s see if RTVE also broadcasts this video about the painful management of Sánchez In the pandemic, “emphasizes the game in the post.

RTVE has announced that tomorrow he will broadcast a video against the residences of the elderly of the Community of Madrid. Video that in theaters has achieved the amazing figure of 4,000 spectators. Let’s see if RTVE also broadcasts this video about Sánchez’s painful management in Pandemia: pic.twitter.com/adbnlaxhvy – PP Community of Madrid (@PpMadrid) March 12, 2025