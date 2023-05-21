Real Madrid will fight this Sunday (7:00 p.m. Dazn) for the eleventh European Cup in its history in its fourth final against Olympiacos, the leader of the regular phase of the highest competition, the favorite for the title, which aspires to his fourth great continental crown against the worst possible rival. Of the three previous finals between the two, the Spanish team won two (1995 in Zaragoza and 2015 in Madrid) and the Greek one (2013 in London) and, eight years after the last one, they meet again in the final match, in this occasion in Kaunas, where the king of Europe, led by the giant Edy Tavares, is one step away from recovering the throne he ceded in 2019.

Madrid lost to Anadolu Efes last year, but five years after the Tenth won with Luka Doncic and, after their feat in the recent and controversial quarterfinals of the Euroleague against Partizan, half a dozen protagonists return to a final with the white team. On the bench, Chus Mateo, who was Pablo Laso’s assistant at the time; and on the track, in addition to Tavares, Sergio Llull, Rudy Fernández, Fabian Causeur and Anthony Randolph.

Another who will repeat in a decisive date against Olympiacos is Sergio Rodríguez, who rose to prominence with Madrid in 2015 and, after blowing up the fifth game against Partizan to seal the pass to the Final Four, also revolutionized the semifinal against Barça after the Tavares exhibition (20 points and 15 rebounds). In the case of the Hellenic team, in addition to the coach, Giorgios Bartzokas, they also have experience in a final against Real Madrid and, in this case, Kostas Sloukas and Kostas Papanikolau.

Although Olympiacos have proven to be the best team in Europe so far and beat Real Madrid in both regular season games, experience, which is so important in duels of such importance, plays in favor of the white team a priori. A group with pride, insatiable hunger and faith that never ceases to amaze and overcome all adversities, such as coming back from 0-2 without the suspended Guerschon Yabusele and without the injured Gaby Deck and Vincent Poirier, because with Tavares they have made it possible what seemed impossible.

The pressure, for the Greeks



Opposite him will be the MVP of the Euroleague, Sasha Vezenkov, surrounded by the solidity of an Olympiacos full of resources and good basketball. However, the Piraeus team does not have such a devastating and decisive pivot as Tavares nor a group of veterans with the character, ambition and trade of Llull, Rudy and El Chacho, who at 36 years of age continues to display talent and He is surely facing his last major European final after having also been proclaimed champion with CSKA.

Olympiacos is a complicated last obstacle for Madrid, but the Greek team also has many reasons to fear an opponent who, with that winning mentality that has given them so much glory, does not know the word surrender. After how far and how Real Madrid has come this season on the continent, resurrecting as it was practically dead, the pressure is now on Olympiacos, and that may be another important asset in the EuroLeague grand final.