That he PSG gradually harden your position on Mbappe It was something that the Madrid. We talk about Qatar, one of the richest states in the world for its gas reserves. To the entity of Paris His pulse will not tremble to push the situation to the limit, 200 million does not matter, but the pride of a country that wants to export its image through football does. And 2022 is the culmination of this entire process that began almost a decade ago and that they have cared for with such care. Not only with the investment in PSG, but also with a lot of money in television rights, in quarry development and, of course, with the Qatar World Cup. That World Cup will be played in winter 2022, and to say that Mbappé will then be at PSG is almost a truism.

But Madrid clings to that small possibility that the Financial Fair Play and aspires to a negotiation. The flip side of this soap opera is much harder to guess. If Mbappé will be able to hold out without renewing to go free in the summer of 2022. He is 20 years old and has a whole career ahead of him. TO Bouquets He did not mind rushing because he is 35. But for Mbappé a serious injury would be fatal. Do not rule out that it ends up succumbing to pressure. In the background, he and Madrid fight against Goliath.