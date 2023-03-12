The Real Madrid board of directors agreed this Sunday that the club appear as a private prosecution in the ‘Negreira case’, as announced the day before after the “serious accusations” of the Prosecutor’s Office against Barcelona and former Barça presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu for sports corruption. In the emergency directive called on Saturday by Florentino Pérez, the green light was given to Real Madrid’s request to appear in the case when the Prosecutor’s complaint is admitted for processing and judicial proceedings are opened on the biggest scandal in the history of football Spanish, for Barça’s payments to Enríquez Negreira to presumably be favored with the arbitrations.

“The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, in its meeting held today, has learned of the serious accusations made by the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office against FC Barcelona, ​​two of its presidents, Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and the former directors Albert Soler and Óscar Grau, based on potential crimes, among others, of corruption in the sports field, within the framework of the relations established by said club with the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enríquez Negreira» , announced the white club in a statement.

“Real Madrid expresses its deep concern about the seriousness of the facts and reiterates its full confidence in the action of justice and has agreed that, in defense of its legitimate interests, it will appear in the proceedings as soon as the judge opens it to the public. affected parties”, concludes the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez.

The decision had already been made since Saturday, although it had to be formally adopted by mutual agreement by the managers of Real Madrid, who awaited the conclusions of the Prosecutor’s Office on the scandal of the payments from Barça to José María Enríquez Negreira (seven million euros between 2001 and 2018) to obtain alleged arbitration favors. Real Madrid’s goal is for the club to be allowed to be a party to the case that will be opened in a trial court in Barcelona. The entity chaired by Florentino Pérez will then have access to all the documentation of the investigation carried out in the ‘Negreira case’ and also to the proceedings.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Barça “reached and maintained a strictly confidential verbal agreement with Enríquez Negreira, so that, in his capacity as vice president of the CTA and in exchange for money, he would carry out actions tending to favor Barcelona in the decision-making of the referees in the matches played by the club, and thus in the results of the competitions.

One month after



Almost a month had to pass, since Enríquez Negreira’s irregularities were uncovered before the Treasury on February 15, for Real Madrid, Barça’s ally in their war for the Super League against UEFA, to have reacted against their eternal rival . “At Real Madrid we must respect the times of justice and we must wait for the investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office to determine what has happened,” Emilio Butragueño limited himself to commenting on February 25 after the league derby at the Bernabéu.

On Saturday, the day after the Prosecutor’s Office officially presented its complaint against Barça, as a legal person, for a continuous crime of corruption between individuals in the sports field, and against Rosell and Bartomeu also for unfair administration and false documents. mercantile, Real Madrid finally decided to make a move, and this Sunday they confirmed it during their board of directors.