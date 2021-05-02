Real Madrid have their minds set on Tuesday’s game against Efes, but first he will have to face the Zaragoza procedure this afternoon (18:30, #Vamos). Those of Laso travel to the capital skillfully with the duties already done in the ACB (whatever happens they will finish first), but with the challenges of finish a perfect course at home (for now it is 16-0, in the absence of visits to Zaragoza and Malaga) and become the strongest leader in the entire history of the Endesa League (He has a balance of 31-1).

Two incentives for a Madrid, which will reserve some of its main players for the battle of Istanbul. Tavares has not played since Tuesday the 20th, when he received a blow to the side in the first game against Anadolu Efes. Nor will he be in Zaragoza today as a precaution, the same as Trey Thompkins who couldn’t finish Thursday’s match against the Turkish team. The power forward had been suffering from discomfort in his left knee for a long time, although, like Tavares, his injury is not serious. Rudy and Llull are other candidates to rest at ACB.

With Tavares injured, Laso has squeezed Usman Garuba, the one who has played the most in the last two weeks. Madrid have played five games in ten days (four in the Euroleague and one in the ACB, against Fuenlabrada) in which the pivot of Azuqueca de Henares he has averaged more than 30 minutes on the court. The good thing for the white inside game is that in the Endesa League it is the reinforcement of Vincent Poirier, which can only contest the domestic competition. “I signed for Madrid because I was tired of losing against them”, joked the pivot in an interview with a French media.

This afternoon will be a special match for Carlos Alocén. The base, a youth squad for Zaragoza, will visit Prince Felipe for the first time as a visitor, after spending the previous season on loan to the Maño team. Casademont rushes his chances of getting into the playoff in a season with many ups and downs and in which three coaches have already passed through the Aragonese bench. With the last, Luis Casimiro, they still haven’t lost (3-0). “To kill Madrid you have to bury him twice, “warns the La Mancha coach. Let them tell Efes …