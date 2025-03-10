He Rain temporary that whips the Community of Madrid and much of Spain For days by Borrasca Jana has left incidents in several parts of the region, such as floods in homes and road cutting due to the overflow of channels, and has also filled the reservoirs of the region that manages the Isabel II channel, which on average are at 87% of its capacity. This was transferred on Monday Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who after a public act in the courts of Getafe has indicated that 11 of the 13 dams are unpacking water right now.

According to the information transferred by channel, The dams that are unpacking are Pedrezuela’slocated in the Guadalix river basin; those of Navalmedio and La Jarosa, which are located in the area of ​​influence of Guadarrama; that of El Vado, in the Jarama basin; those of Pinilla, Riosequillo, Viejas, Villar and El Atazar that are in the Lozoya basin; and the dams of Navacerrada and Manzanares el Real, which pour to the Manzanares river.

The unbeliced ​​flow varies greatly from one swamp to another and ranges between 1.5 cubic meters per second (m3/s) of Navalmedio and navacerrada at 140 m3/s of El Villar. “Much of the water landed for hydrological safety It goes to other reserves that store water For the supply of the population, “they have pointed out from Canal, which notifies the eviction of these infrastructure both to the Hydrographic Confederation of the Tagus, which is the Cuenca regulatory body, as well as to the Madrid Security and Emergency Agency Madrid 112.

This organism assigned to the Ministry of Environment is the one that is managing everything related to the intense rainfall episode. Its technicians decided this Sunday reduce operational situation 0 the regional flood plan Before the improvement of the weather forecast and the decrease in the flow of the Madrid rivers, although they continue to look at the sky because more rainfall is expected in the next few days, as expressed by the head of the regional executive.

“We are pending forecast with All emergency services activated, prepared and ready For any situation, “said Díaz Ayuso, who through the Security and Emergency Agency is closely following the evolution of Borrasca. The president has detailed that regional firefighters have carried out 385 interventions related to the rains that have overwhelmed rivers and streams in not a few areas of the community.

As for the roads, the Madrid leader explained that there are still “Water bags” in footwear in some municipalitiesbut the situation does not have gravity and communications are practically normalized in the community. At 10 am on Monday, according to the information provided by 112, they had only cut to traffic of the M-611 as it passes through Rascafría and the M-637 at the height of Navafría.