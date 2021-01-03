A street in the Chamberí district, in Madrid, whose health zone maintains mobility restrictions in the face of the covid-19 pandemic. Óscar del Pozo / Europa Press

Madrid registers an accumulated incidence in the region of 400.04 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the data on covid-19 released this Thursday by the daily report of the Ministry of Health, following the upward trend of recent weeks and already converted into the third region of Spain with the highest incidence, only behind the Balearic Islands (530.86) and Extremadura (511.56). For this reason, the Community has decided to extend the restrictions of the current 10 basic health zones (ZBS) to a total of 18 as of Monday, January 4.

As of that day at 00:00 hours entry and exit are limited for 14 days, except for justified reasons such as going to work, in eight new areas: Marqués de la Valdavia and Alcobendas-Chopera, in Alcobendas; Las Olivas and Aranjuez, in Aranjuez; San Fernando and Los Alperchines, in San Fernando de Henares; Virgen del Cortijo, in the Hortaleza district of Madrid capital; and the Torrelodones area, which affects the municipalities of Torrelodones and Hoyo de Manzanares.

In addition, the Ministry of Health maintains mobility restrictions for seven more days, that is, until 00:00 hours on Monday, January 11, in the ZBS of La Moraleja, in Alcobendas; in Andrés Mellado, in the Chamberí and Sanchinarro districts, in Hortaleza, both in Madrid capital; in the areas of Felipe II and Mayor Bartolomé González, in Móstoles, and in Getafe Norte, in Getafe.

The limitations remain in force until Monday, January 11 at 00:00 in the ZBS of Aravaca, in the district of Moncloa-Aravaca, and that of General Moscardó, in the district of Tetuán, both in Madrid capital ; as well as those of Reyes Católicos and V Centenario, which are located in San Sebastián de los Reyes.

In addition to these new measures of the General Directorate of Public Health are entry and exit restrictions in the perimeter of five specific localities, which do not coincide with that of a basic area, as the transmission sources are more localized: Ciempozuelos, Navalcarnero, Algete, Mejorada del Campo and Villarejo de Salvanés.

The only exception will take place on Three Kings Day (January 6), in which there will be no restriction of entry and exit mobility in these population centers.

Nine cases of the British strain detected

So far, the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has confirmed nine cases of the British strain of covid-19 in the region. Another 30 are under study, as explained by the Deputy Minister of Public Health and Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, this Saturday at a press conference.

In this intervention, he explained that the Community has already drawn up an early detection plan for this variant, of which there is “a high level of transmission” in the region.

Although he has confirmed the origin of the first six cases of this variant in the community (patients who have arrived in Madrid from the United Kingdom or who have an epidemiological link with someone who has made this journey), he is still studying the last three.