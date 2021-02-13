This Saturday, the Community of Madrid has published in the Official Gazette autonomic the decree 7/2021, of February 12, what will delay the curfew at 11:00 p.m.. The measure will take effect from 00:00 hours on Thursday, February 18. Likewise, The Order includes that the closure of the hotel business will occur at 23:00, although customers can not be admitted from 22:00 hours.

As explained by the regulations signed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, regional president, “Current epidemiological data continue to show a downward curve both in the number of infections and in the accumulated incidence, which allows some of the measures taken to be relaxed smoothly, although others must be maintained to consolidate the trend. “

Meetings of non-partners

Madrid authorities also have decided to extend the ban on meeting with non-partners until next March 1: “Participation in social, family or recreational gatherings in homes and spaces for private use it is still limited to people who belong to the same nucleus or coexistence group, with certain exceptions, until 00:00 hours on March 1, 2021 “.

As detailed in the mandate, “the limitation of the permanence of groups of people in private spaces should be maintained since the reduction of contacts and social interaction it is one of the measures that is proving to be the most effective in containing the spread of COVID-19 “.

7 exceptions

The Decree includes seven exceptions to this limitation in social gatherings:

to) People who live alone, who may be part of a single unit of

extended coexistence. Each living unit can only integrate

a single person who lives alone.

b) The care, assistance or accompaniment to minors, elderly people,

sick, dependent or disabled, for good reasons.

c) The reunion of minors with their parents or legal guardians, in case of

who live in different addresses.

d) The meeting of people with marital or partner ties who live in different addresses.

e) The activities of the centers, services and establishments of character

Social.

f) The work, educational and institutional activities.

g) Those activities for which the Ministry of Health has established specific measures for the containment of COVID-19.