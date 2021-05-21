«I am sure that Real Madrid can be a better team without me. Very sure, “he answered bluntly Zinedine Zidane this Friday when he was asked about the fate of the white team when he ceases to be the coach, most likely after closing the season this Saturday in the last league game against Villarreal. The French coach acknowledged that he had not yet spoken with Florentino Pérez Nor did he plan to do so immediately, but during a press conference in which he dodged all questions about his future, he gave a glimpse of his departure before fulfilling his contract in 2022.

«The important thing is not what I am going to do, but the team. The important thing is that we are going to play tomorrow and then we will see. We have time to talk about it. This is not the time to see what I am going to do and what the club is going to do, but to put all our energy into tomorrow’s game, “insisted Zidane on the eve of a match for which Sergio recovers Bouquets and Raphael Varane but lose Eden once again Hazard, victim of another injury muscular. For Ramos it could also be his last game with Madrid and Varane’s future is still up in the air.

“We are excited to get the League,” said the champion’s coach, who will receive a Villarreal plagued by rotations, with his mind set on the Europa League final four days later. “In the end, the most important thing is not me or someone else here, but the team and tomorrow’s game, what we want to achieve. What encourages us is only that. We arrived at the last game to give everything and we are going to leave everything on the field, “guaranteed the still-white coach, for whom the balance of the Real Madrid season” is very good. ” «The important thing is to give everything and we have given everything in the field. Later, if it is a 10 or a 9.5, we will see it, but we hope to give everything and add the three points. commented. When asked if he had already made a decision about his future, he again decided: “It’s the same question. Tomorrow we play and it is what matters to us, not what I am going to do ».

Zidane assured that when the season concludes, without any title or with the League title, he will not say anything to his players, “because they have given everything, with injuries, covid and many other things.” “As for me, things can always be done better. I am very critical of myself, although it seems that I do not care about everything. I am a winner, I do not like to lose. I fight and give everything on the field to win. Is he Real Madrid DNA. The players have given everything with all the difficulties we have had, “he said with pride. «I love my players very much, because they have saved me on the field. They have always given everything and I will always be very grateful to them. That they want me to continue is very nice as a coach, “he added.

At the expense of a Atletico puncture in ValladolidReal Madrid, which has been undefeated in the League for 17 games (12 wins and five draws), has no choice but to defeat Villarreal who still have options for a direct ticket to the Europa League. However, Unai Emery’s team is not dependent on itself either and is fully focused on the first continental final in its history next Wednesday.