The president of the Community of Madrid and leader of the Popular Party (PP), Isabel Díaz Ayuso, won a comfortable victory in the regional elections on May 4. Ayuso, for months, has defied the left-wing central government, keeping bars and shops open during the health emergency. The results allow the PP to govern the region without the need for coalitions. In contrast, the left suffered a setback in these elections and the leader of United We Can and former Vice President of the Spanish Government, Pablo Iglesias, announced that he is resigning from politics.

Landslide victory for the right in the regional elections in Madrid. The Popular Party (PP) won 65 of the 136 seats. He is only 4 places behind the absolute majority, of 69, and achieves more than double what he obtained in the 2019 elections. At that time he obtained 30 seats in the Assembly of the Spanish capital.

In addition, the PP surpasses the left bloc and the abstention of the extreme right party, Vox, would suffice to govern without the need for alliances between political movements.

The president of the Community of Madrid and leader of the Popular Party (PP) in the capital, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, celebrates her victory in the regional elections, at the headquarters of the PP, in Madrid, Spain, on May 4, 2021. © AFP / Pierre-Philippe Marcou

Dozens of supporters waving flags gathered in front of the Popular Party headquarters, while preliminary results already showed that Díaz Ayuso more than doubled his score from the previous elections.

Ayuso opted for his flexible strategy in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to several clashes with the central government of Pedro Sánchez, but with what attracted voters tired of the restrictions on their freedoms imposed to try to stop the pandemic.

“I will be able to have the freedom to do everything that is necessary,” Díaz Ayuso told the press, who called these early elections to be able to have more deputies and be able to govern alone, after two years of a coalition government with the Liberal Citizens , and with the parliamentary support of the far-right Vox.

Big setback for the left in the Spanish capital

In contrast, the Socialist Party (PSOE), which won the last elections, this time obtained 24 seats, thus dropping thirteen compared to the 37 it held in the Legislative.

As if that were not enough and in a result classified as historic, the Mas Madrid formation managed to surpass the PSOE as the leader of the left, in number of votes, although each one obtained 24 seats.

After the great setback, the PSOE candidate for president of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, acknowledged that “the results are not good.”

From the sadness that we do not mind expressing, we will analyze the situation and continue working. Wherever we are, it will continue to hurt us that there is inequality and poverty in Madrid. The reality does not change for results. We are the Socialist Party. Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/KL5XAujy6W – # ÁngelGabilondo (@equipoGabilondo) May 4, 2021



But the center-right Citizens party suffered an even bigger setback. The orange block went from having 26 positions to zero, which is why it disappears from the Autonomous Assembly in the capital. Despite this, its leader in these elections, Edmundo Bal, showed confidence that the formation will recover.

“Tomorrow we will continue working for this project. There will not be a moderate from the center or anyone who believes in this project will feel alone because it will have us. We will continue in Congress, in the autonomies and in the street. In a year and a half there will be elections in Madrid and there they will find Ciudadanos, more alive than ever, “said Bal.

The leader and candidate of United We Can for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, in a campaign event in Villaverde on April 23, 2021. © Juanjo Martín – EFE

United We Can, of the leftist leader and former vice president of the Spanish Government, Pablo Iglesias, reached 10 seats, three more than those won in the last elections. However, Iglesias did not obtain the result he hoped for and after the failure of the left in general in these results announced that he is retiring from politics.

“I am leaving all my positions, I am leaving politics (…) When one is no longer useful, one has to know how to withdraw,” said the leader of United We Can and who was vice president of the Spanish Government, at a press conference, after learning of the poor results in the Community of Madrid.

Meanwhile, the extreme right, represented in the Vox party, won 13 seats this time. That is, 1 more than it held. He thus managed to at least maintain the support of 2019 and touch new support among voters, in the midst of the devastating victory of the PP.

With EFE, Reuters and local media