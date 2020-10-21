I have few things clear in life: that the Real Madrid does not wait for anyone is one of them. It is not a criticism nor is it a compliment. It is simply the verification of a fact. Madrid is the cruelest casting director. It does not grant second chances. You blink, you stutter and you are out without knowing how or why. Sometimes even with a faultless service record. Ask Keylor Navas or Reguilón. Unfair? This is Madrid, boy. This club is a thoroughbred. It can take you very far, very fast. But if you lose your temper, if you are pushed or you fall, it will carry you dragging and eating dirt. And no one is going to help you get on again. I was thinking about this seeing in the selection Channels. In that preseason of Mourinho got all the accolades. The great white hope. He made his debut as a starter on the first day in a draw against him Majorca. It did not shine. Then he sprained himself badly. Appeared on the scene Özil. And we didn’t hear from Canales again. Seen and unseen. He had the opportunity, just a few seconds, and when he wanted to give account he was already out of the team. He did nothing wrong. But he didn’t have time. It’s like being a comedian and being a guest on the Letterman. You have a few minutes in the air that can bring you glory, money and fame. But if you don’t squeeze every second, if you’re not inspired, goodbye.

Another example: Lopetegui. He was late, his shirt poking out of his darkly packed suitcase at Krasnodar. Tried several things at once, hesitated, beating the Barça and in November he was already out. ¿Benitez? Canvas ditto. Not that they were entirely to blame. Is that in Madrid, as in Interstellar, the clock runs much faster. That’s why it has me worried Odegaard. It is true that Madrid has been simmering his arrival. But his start is being hesitant between problems with his kneecap, an atypical preseason and now this inopportune one-month injury with his team, missing the Classic. He is neither fully integrated nor with a very clear position on the field. None of this would be too worrying if we weren’t talking about Real Madrid. I recently read that the first ten minutes of anything are always the worst. That it is important to persevere. And I agree. The problem is that Real Madrid does not give you a quarter of an hour. Here you are looking for a Lord WolfSomeone to solve problems and tell you: “I’m 30 minutes away; I’ll be there in ten.”