The Real Madrid began the fourth game of the playoff of the Euroleague as unleashed as the third ended. Thursday’s clash looked like an extension of the one played on Tuesday, as if there hadn’t been two days of rest between. Those of Pablo Laso added relentlessly, with Carroll and Garuba plugged in, before a Anadolu efes erratic and perplexed, who went almost six minutes without scoring. The host was 17-0 with a recorded message: there is a game, there is a tie. Then came the Turkish reaction, sooner or later it had to happen, with a partial of 0-11. Basketball has these contradictions. The Efes He rebuilt, as his quality dictates, and not only rallied the scoreboard, but also achieved advantages of up to 16 points. Micic it did not carburet, but Beaubois inherited the costume. Larkin he was also inspired. The Efes It is a great team. At times it seemed that those of Ergin ataman were going to take off, reflecting the beatings of the first two encounters, but the Madrid he clung to his pride, to the comeback of the third game, to that brilliant start of the fourth … And he believed so much, that he won again.

The miracle of this Thursday is called Usman Garuba, a 19 year old boy. With Edy tavares again low and with Trey thompkins limping, the pivot of Azuqueca He did both to become the ambassador of Laso’s spirit on the court, the soul of another feat: 33 minutes, 24 points, 12 rebounds, 30 PIR. There will be a fifth game. What a week ago was an ogre ride Efes, now opens a slit where the light entered timidly last Tuesday to transform on Thursday into a stream of hope. What did you say Laso, with some sarcasm: “We are closer to being champions of Europe”. The next step to achieve this is to beat in Istanbul. It is no longer impossible. The Efes he’s still a favorite, but now he’s a favorite drowned in doubt. And Madrid can delve into that wound. Again.