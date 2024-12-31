Madrid discovers the art and society of the Weimar Republic with an ambitious exhibition

Few transcendental stages in the recent history of Europe are as unknown to the general public as the Weimar Republic in Germany. We now have in Madrid a large exhibition that reviews the society, culture, art, thought or science that emerged during the fourteen years that the regime lasted, which was sandwiched between the two world wars.

The exhibition can be seen at the Caixaforum until next February and is called Uncertain times. Germany between the wars. It is divided into three parts –timesay the organizers, The world of yesterday, A new Germany: the Weimar Republic and An uncertain present.

Stefan Zweig was the one who coined the concept yesterday’s world, which makes it clear that the interwar years represent a knot in which certainties were dissolved and the world of which we are still passengers was born. The time dedicated to the Weimar Republic, born from the constitution signed in that city, tells us about the tensions between the enlightened project and the nationalist tendencies fueled by the German defeat in the Great War. And science, where the uncertainties that society also suffers are reflected. The time of Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle.

The exhibition shows us more than 90 works that include signatures such as George Grosz, El Lisitsky, Kurt Schwitters, Jeanne Mammen and Vasili Kandinsky. The audiovisual and photographic pieces by Walter Ruttman, August Sander, Leni Riefenstahl and Marianne Breslauer have important weight.

The Weimar years are those of expressionism, dadaism, constructivism and other avant-garde movements or those with utopian aspirations. It is the Europe of Bertolt Brecht’s social theater or Schönberg’s dodecaphonism. But it is also the system that carried in its womb the seed of its end. On January 30, 1933, Hitler was appointed Chancellor of the Weimar Republic.

uncertain times has a vocation to interrogate the past from the present, do the contradictions that were unraveled before the 1930s resonate in the 21st century? The exhibitions do not give answers but they help to find them.