Madrid (dpa)

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid on Sunday in the “Derby” of the Spanish capital, which may determine the fate of the Spanish Football League title this season. Atletico, led by Argentine coach Diego Simeone, leads the Spanish League standings table, with 58 points, collected from 24 matches, They are 5 points ahead of Barcelona and Real, with 53 points from 25 games.

Atletico’s results fell in recent weeks, but he kept a clean sheet for the ninth match, in the match he won at Villarreal with two goals in the last round.

The victory over Villarreal gave Atlético a dose of confidence after stumbling against Levante in the domestic league, and against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Atletico did not show their usual form in their last match, and Villarreal dominated most of the match.

“We are preparing for the derby with great enthusiasm,” Simeone said. “We want to improve things, and we are facing a strong opponent, but we are benefiting a lot from the match in which we won an important victory.”

Atletico was unable to win at home against Real in the Spanish League during the last five seasons, and lost to its opponent, led by French coach Zinedine Zidane, with two goals without a response last December.

The win was important for Real, who were struggling at the time, and despite numerous absences due to injuries, the champions have appeared well since then.

And the tie with Real Sociedad came 1-1 on Monday, ending the run of five successive victories for Real Madrid in all competitions.

Zidane hopes that his compatriot Karim Benzema, the Real striker, will be ready to play, as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

Zidane realizes that the difference in results is an issue in the fight for the title, and he said: All teams waste points, we realize the need to collect points, and this is what we are trying to do, and I repeat my words a lot, but there is still a lot left in the current season.

Even if Benzema catches up in the “derby” match, the Real will likely miss the efforts of its Belgian star, Eden Hazard, and its captain, Sergio Ramos, Danny Carvajal, and others.

Atletico is scheduled to restore the efforts of Kieran Trippier, after the end of his ten-match ban due to illegal betting, and Yannick Carrasco is expected to return.

The Spanish newspaper “Marca” reported that Simeone will keep his record deal, Joao Felix, on the bench again, despite scoring a goal against Villarreal after participating as a substitute, in light of his preference to push Marcos Llorente and Luis Suarez in the front line.

Atletico last won the league title in 2014, but the victory over Real will give the team a strong push towards returning the title to its coffers.

On the other hand, Barcelona go out to meet Osasuna tomorrow, Saturday, in the twenty-sixth round, hoping to impose more pressure on the poles of Madrid before facing the “derby”.

Osasuna are in twelfth place and have improved their results recently, with victory in three of their last four league matches.

The twenty-sixth round kicks off tomorrow (Friday) with the Valencia match with Villarreal.

On Saturday, Valladolid will meet Getafe, Alche with Seville, and Cadiz will meet Eibar.

On Sunday, Huesca will meet with Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad with Levante and Athletic Bilbao with Granada, and the tour will end on Monday with Real Betis’s match with Deportivo Alaves.