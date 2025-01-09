Yesterday, Yida’s traffic took hold of Real Madrid, who arrived more than half an hour late for their last training session before the Super Cup semi-final against Mallorca tonight. The roads in the desert are collapsing but the white team does not seem to be doing so, which has landed in Saudi Arabia to defend the title brilliantly won last year against Barça in its best moment of the season, fresh from its new league leadership.

If in the first semi-final the name of Dani Olmo captured all the attention, in the second the undisputed protagonist was Vinícius. The Brazilian has been banned for two games for his expulsion against Valencia, a light sanction that has allowed him to play in the Super Cup. What in some sectors has been seen as a concession to Real Madrid, the white club itself continues to see as an affront. “The sanction is not correct,” defended Ancelotti, who continues to put the alleged provocations to the player above his own actions. “We are delighted with him in all aspects,” added the Italian coach, making the club’s position on this matter clear.

On the green, Mallorca goes to the event excited despite their cup debacle and with the endorsement of the league tie against the whites.