The Community of Madrid will delay the curfew from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. from this Thursday and will allow bars and restaurants to close at that same time. Despite having the second highest cumulative incidence in the country (529 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday, only behind Melilla), the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso decided to relax the restrictions, an announcement made last Friday, but which made to an improvement in the pandemic data.

Instead, other restrictions will remain in place until at least March 1. Thus, the limitation of four diners per table indoors and six on terraces will remain in force, as well as the prohibition of holding meetings of non-cohabitants in private homes, although with exceptions for this measure.

The cumulative incidence in Madrid has dropped by half since the 999 cases registered at the beginning of February, but even so, it stands at twice the 250 infections than the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities, in their ‘traffic light’, consider extreme risk.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, said on Friday that the measures would be relaxed if the incidence decreased. The Epidemiological Report for week 6 (February 8-14, 2021), published on Tuesday, shows a decrease in cases of 35% compared to the previous week and 52% compared to two weeks ago. In the reference week for this document, 15,029 positives were registered, compared to 23,076 in the previous week and 31,743 two weeks ago.

In addition to the limitations on night mobility, the Community of Madrid established restrictions on entering and leaving 55 basic areas and 14 urban centers of small towns, where 1.4 million Madrilenians live, 20.7% of the population in the region, which account for 24% of contagion cases.