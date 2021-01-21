A priest, who was in serious condition, succumbed to his injuries overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

The balance sheet is growing. This is what the Spanish religious authorities announced, Thursday, January 21, following the huge explosion due to a gas leak which ravaged a building in central Madrid on Wednesday. The death toll is now four dead after the death overnight of a seriously injured priest, religious authorities announced Thursday morning. This 36-year-old cleric was one of 11 injured people recorded on Wednesday after the explosion, which destroyed a building belonging to a parish and where priests lived, in a street in the center of the Spanish capital.

This young priest “had been transferred to hospital due to his injuries” and died there “shortly after 1:30 am”, said the Archdiocese of Madrid in a statement.

Two men walking down the street and a person repairing a boiler in the building were also killed by the blast, according to authorities, who initially falsely announced that an 85-year-old woman was among the victims.