Real Madrid can’t get the pulse of LaLiga and this Saturday they couldn’t get past the 0-0 draw against Osasuna at El Sadar. The match was played under heavy snowfall caused by the storm Filomena, although the field did not suffer too much. Zidane opted for his favorite trident in attack, with Asensio – Hazard – Benzema, but none of the three had an inspired night head to head. The Belgian returned to the title after a month and a half out of Madrid’s starting eleven, and the coach gave him 75 minutes that he did not know how to take advantage of. His other teammates in attack did try some time, but between Sergio Herrera and his own inaccuracies they failed to open the scoring. Madrid’s first shot on goal came in the second half. The whites are one point behind Atlético, with three more games than the rojiblancos. For his part, Osasuna adds his fourth consecutive draw, but prolongs his negative streak to 11 games in a row without knowing the victory. With 15 points, they are second to last in the table, one point behind Valencia that marks salvation. Follow the minute by minute of the match live: