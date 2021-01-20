Real Madrid has put an end to its journey in the Copa del Rey in the first step. Zidane’s men have fallen to Alcoyano, Second B, despite starting winning and playing with one less man in extra time. The French coach had a team full of the least common, with Vinicius and Mariano in attack. Neither of them managed to create chances. It was Militao who scored the Madrid goal, just before the break. In the second half they tried to close the game, but without enough tusk and the modest Alcoyano took advantage of a corner to tie the game with five minutes to go. The draw sent the Whites like a jug of cold water, who tried in extra time with five minutes to go, Casanova scored the most important goal of his life, which is worth qualifying for the second round of the Cup. Zidane is out of the tournament once again, so the Frenchman will be left without fighting for the only title he has never achieved. This is how we have counted the minute by minute of the game live: