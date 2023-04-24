The Derby of Spain

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: In football, it’s the match that makes up the Spanish derby par excellence, between two teams that have brought their nation to the top of European and international competitions several times. Two teams that represent on the one hand the pride of the Madrid community, in contrast with the values ​​and traditions of Catalonia. All this is mainly present in the football scene, while in Formula 1 it is the only one Barcelona to be the seat of Spanish Grand Prix from 1991 to today, albeit with the double ‘incursion’ of the Andalusian Jerez de la Frontera in 1994 and 1997, in those cases however recognized as the European Grand Prix.

The dream of Madrid

And yet, especially in the last few months, the hypothesis of attending another Spanish Derby in Formula 1 has become more and more concrete, especially after the projects studied by the Community of Madrid to be able to host a GP in the capital to be included in the world championship. The idea, also welcomed by the President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali, was however considered by the former Ferrari Team Principal to be difficult to implement especially as regards the organization of two GPs in Spain in the same championship.

Not just F1

The contract with Barcelona expires in 2026, and Madrid is seriously aiming to replace the rival city in the Circus. To believe strongly in this objective is Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid. Interviewed by Vozpopuliis in fact convinced that this project can come true, as well as that of another major international sporting event: “I am convinced, but the negotiations have to be closed and we have to wait – commented – naturally, I am extremely positive. The Olympic Games are also welcome.”

The circuit

Going into more detail, Ayuso explained which would be the track that would welcome the F1, which will not return to a circuit that already hosted the Circus in the past: “It would be a street circuit that comes assembled and disassembled – he added – And it would not be in Jaramabut in surroundings of Valdebebas and IFEMA(exhibition center, ed). We would use the best infrastructure that IFEMA already has and combine it with music events, restaurants and shops. Right now there is no Formula 1 circuit in the world like this.”