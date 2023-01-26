euroleague working day twenty-one Real Madrid barca

With a comeback blow, Madrid took the European classic in extra time. The victory by five points (91-86) lifts the whites one victory above their rival at the top of the Euroleague, although it does not give Chus Mateo’s team the advantage in the basket average particular (at the Palau they lost 75-73), since the 40 minutes ended 73-73 and that is the result that counts in the event of a tie, a factor that could be decisive in such an even tournament. On the back of Deck, Llull and Musa, Madrid overcame a trembling Barça in the decisive moments.

A lot of physique and a lot of muscle in the starting five, a sign that the match would be a feverish battle between two fighters. For example, that clash between Hanga and Mirotic that sent both to the canvas. Musa missed two 3-pointers on the first attack, and Satoranksy scored from the perimeter next. Madrid sought refuge on the ball for Tavares, his life insurance, but it was the Catalans who struck first with more legs and a more varied repertoire facing the basket (6-18). Chus Mateo’s team started with just one basket in four minutes and the coach used Sergio Rodríguez to activate the orchestra, especially Tavares. Talent still finds a loophole in the midst of so much sweat. The Cape Verdean giant signed the first six local points, until he charged with two consecutive fouls and went to the bench. Without the lighthouse, Musa and Deck energetically took the wheel as Sanli missed again and again until reaching the first break at 16-20.

There was a rush on both teams and a good handful of turnovers and missed shots. Madrid lined up their third baseman of the night (Hanga, Rodríguez, Llull) in search of an acceleration that had not yet arrived. The match kept moving in a low score, with nothing and no one to dynamite it beyond a couple of triples from the fine Abrines and a dunk from the colossus Tavares (23-30). The sea seemed so calm that even Captain Rudy had to wave his arms demanding more voltage from the slipway. “I can’t hear you!” Shouted the eternal forward pointing to his ears. It was Rudy himself who, on the next play, hit a 3-pointer in the last second of possession. Tavares struggled with Nnaji in a train crash, Satoransky and Laprovittola tuned their wrists and the appointment reached the break with the Catalans a hand up (32-39).

Barça played with the clock, Madrid wanted more revolutions. Yabusele and Deck gave it to them, accurate and quick to improve the Whites’ improvement at the rear (42-44). Kalinic, Deck, Satoransky and Rudy got involved in a three-point contest that smiled at the Barcelona fans in another demarcation before entering the last act (50-59).

Llull opened the box of thunder with another bingo from the perimeter and put Deck to run in a new rush towards the comeback. The point guard and the Argentine penetrated the Barça zone and the match returned almost to the starting point (63-65). Jasikevicius’s troupe had a hard time finding the rhythm and the hoop. It was time for an unstoppable Llull, the trigger that Madrid needed. Another triple from 23rd gave the whites their first advantage of the game (69-67) with three minutes to go. Higgins appeared when the ball was burning and Barça regained control by a millimeter. As in the Palau, the clash was decided on a tile. Llull (15 points in the final quarter) put the tie at 73 with 37 seconds remaining, Mirotic lost the ball, Llull also with a few steps and the appointment flew to extra time.

Musa scored nine points in relief of Llull, Deck complied from the free kick and Mirotic once again messed with the ball. Barça had dominated almost the entire match. Madrid, the decisive seconds. His was the European classic.

Real Madrid (16+16+18+23+18): Hanga (0), Musa (18), Hezonja (7), Yabusele (4), Tavares (10) -starting five-, Williams-Goss (0), Causeur (0), Rudy Fernández (6), ‘Chacho’ Rodríguez (4), Deck (23), Poirier (0) and Llull (19).

Barça (20+19+20+14+13): Satoransky (12), Laprovittola (8), Kalinic (8), Mirotic (17) and Vesely (12) -starting five-, Da Silva (0), Sanli ( 6), Abrines (9), Higgins (10), Jokubaitis (2) and Nnaji (2).

Referees: Sreten Radovic (CRO), Joseph Bissang (FRA) and Tomislav Hordov (CRO). Sanly (m.40) and Tavares (m.42) were eliminated by five personal.

Palacio de los Deportes (WiZink Center) in Madrid in front of 10,305 spectators.

