Basketball
The whites fall at La Fonteta (85-84) after a fateful last quarter
He real Madrid He was on the rise after a double victory in the Euroleague, but in Valencia he showed his worst face again. After reaching the last quarter with an eight-point lead, the whites deflated, allowing the oranges to become emboldened and,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Madrid #collapses #Valencia #maintains #lead
Leave a Reply