Runners exercise El Retiro on May 25, the day of its reopening after the state of alarm Luis de Vega

The 3,000 parks and gardens in Madrid will be closed from September 1 between ten at night and six in the morning. It is one of the measures adopted by the PP and Citizens coalition government in the face of the increase in outbreaks. In this way, municipal authorities launch a clear message to young people, increasingly affected by infections, and to the practice of drinking bottles. The Municipal Police has filed for this reason from June 21 to August 25 2,638 fines in the Centro district, 1,538 in Usera and 1,119 Villaverde. During the month of July, complaints by bottle increased by 71% compared to the same month of 2019.

With an average age that has dropped by about 20 years among those infected since March and April, they do not want that, with the restrictions in the nightlife sector, green areas end up being turned into improvised discos. In places like Madrid Río, which does not have a gate, the Municipal Police will spare no means to notify and, if necessary, fine those who do not comply with the measures. As during the alarm state, drones will be used if necessary. “We appeal to citizens to comply with the rules” because “without their exemplarity” it will be impossible for these restrictions to take effect, according to the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

The summer pools, which are usually open until the 15th, also advance their closure to that date. At the same time, the City Council is going to launch a campaign to raise awareness and reinforce police surveillance more focused on the areas of the capital with the highest incidence of covid-19. In addition to preventing group alcohol consumption on public roads, officers will ensure more compliance with the correct and mandatory use of the mask.

This reduction in the hours of green areas, which includes the large parks of the city, whether or not they are fenced in their perimeter, is a decision “proportionate and appropriate to the current epidemiological situation”, Almeida has justified. “We are perceiving a certain relaxation in individual responsibility, especially among young people,” said the vice-mayor Begoña Villacís after the meeting of the Governing Board. “We cannot allow this.” “You have to learn from mistakes.”

The campaign, of an informative and punitive nature, will be developed throughout the city but will make special impact in the neighborhoods with the most infections and in the population groups that are taking less care with the protection measures, explained the head of the Government area of Security and Emergencies and spokesperson for the Executive, Inmaculada Sanz.

This initiative has been developed at a technical level from the municipal centers of Madrid Salud and will be taken to the streets by the volunteer corps of the City Council and by members of Civil Protection. In any case, Almeida is aware that, no matter how much police deployment there is, it is impossible to enforce compliance with these norms without citizen collaboration.

The complaints by bottle in the capital, which came down 88% compared to last year during the quarantine, multiplied in the months of June and July. Until July 29, the Municipal Police had filed 71% more complaints for bottles than in July 31, 2019. In June the increase was 47%.

The large parks in Madrid have already been closed from March 14 to May 25.