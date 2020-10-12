A woman is subjected to an antigen test at the Navacerrada Senior Center in Madrid. Bald Elm /

That this Tuesday two such different pieces of information about the situation in Madrid were offered with a difference of hours gives an idea of ​​how the battle of the figures will continue to be at the center of the debate. The regional government has once again asked Salvador Illa to withdraw the ministerial order and let him continue with his own plan, which began on September 21 with the perimeter confinement of 37 basic health areas. To argue that his plan works, he has ensured that the cumulative incidence in Madrid for 14 days continues to improve and has publicly used the data from Sunday (the day the community’s weekly epidemiological bulletin closes), 598 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Just two hours earlier, the daily Health report attributed to Madrid an incidence of 710, the figure for this Tuesday, well above that of the previous day, 586. It was this figure, abnormally low for the community trend, which caused that on Monday Illa and Fernando Simón questioned its veracity. Simon even said that he did not dare to say whether the capital was better or worse.

Apparently extremely offended, the Madrid health minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero began his press conference this Tuesday saying: “We are not going to allow the data of the Community of Madrid to be questioned.” “I request the utmost respect.” He added that he had “demanded” a clarification from the minister in the meeting held by the Covid-19 Group, which was created after Pedro Sánchez’s meeting with the regional government. And according to his version, the minister apologized and claimed to have been misinterpreted. Illa himself confirmed this when, in the Senate, he said in response to a question about the controversy generated: “I have never questioned the data of any community. Yesterday [por el lunes] I expressed myself saying that you have to take the data of the communities with great caution ”.

Salvador Illa, intervenes during a session of control to the Government in the Upper House, in Madrid. On video, the Minister of Health denies having questioned the data of any community. J. HELLÍN | EUROPE PRESS (VIDEO: ATLAS)

Ruiz Escudero wants Health to “reconsider” the perimeter closure of several municipalities, including the capital. He assured that the trend is downward and that the number of cases has fallen 42% in 15 days. And it has attributed that improvement to the measures that took effect on the 21st. However, its own data shows that the downward trend began before the restrictions could take effect. The first fall occurs precisely in the week from 21 to 27, with respect to the previous one, as detailed this Tuesday. In the next one, from October 28 to 4, the number of cases continues to decline. Ruiz Escudero has also attributed the improvement in the situation in hospitals, where the rate of admissions has fallen for days, to the measures of his Government. Two epidemiologists consulted by EL PAÍS assure that the effect of any measure would take about three weeks to be noticed in hospital admissions, because one more week would have to be added to the 14 days of an incubation period.

If the curve of new notified cases is examined, that is, those that Madrid communicates to Health every day, regardless of the date of diagnosis (therefore, they may be old infections that are subsequently added to the total), a flattening is observed and a slight drop in the curve that indicates that the improvement is real. The data that made the ministry doubt on Monday was that of the accumulated incidence, which registered a drastic fall (24% in a week). Simón said that we would have to wait for the data to be consolidated but that the problem could lie in the delay in notifications and in the rapid antigen tests that Madrid has begun to do.

But there are other indicators, more reliable and that are not subject to the notification system, which also show the fall in infections. The rate of hospital occupancy also falls. And doctors confirm that they are having less admissions in their hospitals. Juan Torres, head of the Internal Medicine service at the Infanta Leonor hospital, in Vallecas (Madrid) says that in recent days six or seven people with covid have been admitted but that between 15 and 20 are discharged. Torres says that it began to be noticed the improvement about 10 days ago, that is, just one week after Madrid implemented restrictions on mobility in 37 basic health areas of the capital and other municipalities. Last week the income and the discharges were compensated, he explains.

Ildefonso Hernández, Professor of Public Health at the Miguel Hernández University, places the start of the decline in infections a week earlier, around September 15. And he attributes it —it is a plausible hypothesis, “he says, given the impossibility of empirically verifying it— to the decrease in social interactions after the summer and with the return to normal life in schools and jobs. He also believes that the population could react to the news and public statements that warned that infections were getting out of control in Madrid and he began to take greater precautions.

In any case, the ministry and regional government see the epidemiological situation in Madrid with different eyes. If this Tuesday Ruiz Escudero has highlighted as a triumph that 38 of the 46 basic health areas fall below 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the previous day Simón had warned a “relative rise” in Madrid: “The evolution of the areas with an incidence greater than 500 it is increasing ”, he pointed out. And he recalled: “The incidence will be favorable when it is close to 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. We can’t think that 500 is a good situation at all. “

The Prosecutor’s Office has shown this Tuesday in favor of ratifying the Health restrictions in Madrid due to the covid, while the National Court has rejected the immediate suspension of the measures that Vox had requested by not appreciating “special urgency.”

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease