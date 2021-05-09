Another Madrid derby, this time between Madrid CFF and Atlético, with little at stake more than honor. The white set arrives rushing his Champions options though, right now at ten points and with a less game, it seems complicated that the Madrid women snatch that square to one of the above. In front an Atlético that arrives immersed in the midst of a crisis of results. He has chained five games in a row in Primera Iberdrola without winning and his feelings are not good at all. The mattresses, with the Super Cup already in their pocket, they cling to the Cup to go out with your head high this season in which he will not qualify for the European competition.

Madrid CFF comes after falling to Real Madrid, which he eliminated from the KO competition, but he could not win in the league and that took him away from the dream of European posts. It does not seem impossible since they are ten points behind with one game less than Real Madrid, a team that occupies the third place, with 18 points still at stake. Impossible no, difficult yes. Those of Óscar Fernández will go all out to speed up their options. Priscila, Valeria and Geyse will form the attack trident again. The Sevillian is the most dangerous of the whites in a special match for her, as she will face her former team with which she won the league title and the Queen’s Cup. Four years as a rojiblanca before returning to her homeland and returning to the capital with Madrid CFF, where she has become one of the team’s leaders.

Ahead comes an Atlético in full crisis. The mattress team has chained five games without winning in Primera Iberdrola (three defeats and two draws) that condemn it to not being able to hold on to the Champions League. There are just 18 points that separate him from Real Madrid and, with him goalaverage even with White, it is still mathematically possible, although virtually not. With the Super Cup in their pockets, the rojiblancas already see their salvation in the Queen’s Cup and are letting themselves be carried away in the domestic competition. They do not find their best version despite the changes that Sánchez Vera is looking for in the eleven. Without a goal and defensively weak, Atlético need to win to enter the KO competition with good feelings. The coach, in addition, will not be able to count on Deyna Castellanos, with discomfort in the left hamstring. Without the Venezuelan, the coach will once again rely on Meseguer, Leicy Santos and Amanda in the middle with Ludmila, Laurent and Ajibade on top.