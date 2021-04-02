Madrid CFF continues to strengthen itself in search of attacking the second place that Levante defends today. The club has made the arrival of Kerolin, which they define as “one of the greatest talents in Brazilian soccer“The 21-year-old footballer is already international with Brazil and plays forward.

Thus, she becomes the seventh Brazilian in the squad. Her arrival was made to wait, since the player was in quarantine for COVID-19 and could not land earlier in the capital. In any case, Oscar Fernandez He already announced that more enthusiasm was coming to the entity: “In the next few days there will be a surprise in the form of a signing, which will help us up, in attack.”

The Madrid team needed a little more gunpowder in attack. The top scorer is still Valeria with eight goals and, although defensively Madrid CFF is one of the most reliable teams in the competition, all his pursuers add better offensive figures. His 37 goals are far from the 50 for Real Madrid, the 51 for Levante or the 48 for Real Sociedad. Kerolin will try to do his bit.

A complicated childhood

Kerolin, at 12 years old, was hospitalized for osteomyelitis, an infection of the bones, which complicated her later career. Doctors advised her to quit sports and she was hospitalized for four months. She herself tells the seriousness: “There was nothing I could do to prevent a relapse because they removed a piece of bone and it was dangerous. Over time things happened and I went back to playing ball in the street.”

Already in his sports career, he has also had to face a tough process. In 2019, they accused Kerolin of having doped for a match of the Copa Libertadores Femenina. Once all the obstacles have been overcome today, it is your time to make the leap to the European continent and give Madrid CFF a new look. An exciting signing for a final stretch.