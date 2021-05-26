ONCE OF BARCELONA

The giant pulls out muscle and aims for the triplet. Lluís Cortés bets on the eleven of the Champions League final with three novelties: Andrea Pereira, Bruna and Mariona Caldentey enter. There is a fourth, but it was obvious: Tasting Coll, goalkeeper of the Cup, remains (after the last minute injury of Paños, there were no doubts).

Hard block, very hard, to seek the final on Sunday. Alexia Putellas will command a ship with cannons like Torrejón, Mapi, Aitana or Martens. 90 minutes (who knows if 120 ‘), to touch the glory.

Barcelona lineup: Tasting Coll; Torrejón, Pereira, Mapi, Leila; Guijarro, Aitana, Alexia Putellas; Bruna, Martens and Mariona Caldentey.