Real Madrid’s victory against Deportivo in Abegondo (0-2) forces Madrid CFF and Real Sociedad to win to keep the pulse for the third place. Both teams know that letting a victory escape would give wings to the Madrid team in the Champions zone, in which Barça and Levante are consolidated as first and second classified.

Madrid CFF has an even more decisive date if possible. And it is that the whites add one less game than Real Madrid, the one postponed by Filomena against Barça, and losing on this day would be a missed opportunity to continue stepping on the feet of Aznar’s. Óscar Fernández’s team will not have it easy, that will be measured against a Sporting de Huelva that comes from knocking down nothing more and nothing less than Atlético.

The Huelva team wants to tie the permanence as soon as possible and has put a lot of effort in their last days to achieve it, with just one loss in the last five games. Madrid CFF also has a good run, which has ten days without knowing defeat. A frenetic pace that leaves you at the gates of Europe.

In the case of Real Sociedad, the dynamics have not been bad either, accumulating five games without losing. The San Sebastian team measures its success with a Espanyol that wants to continue putting land in the middle with the descent. The perico team is two points from the red zone and wants to take advantage of the momentum of the last two victories to get closer to salvation.

Day 24 at Primera Iberdrola

Yesterday

Depor 0-2 Real Madrid

Sevilla 0-4 Barça

Raise 3-2 Logroño

Eibar 0-0 Rayo Vallecano

Today

Santa T-Betis – 12:00

Granadilla-Athletic – 13:00

Madrid CFF-Sp.Huelva (TDP) – 15:00

Espanyol-Real Sociedad (Let’s go) – 16:00

Valencia-Atlético (Gol TV) – 20:30