There are few things that are certain in this Primera Iberdrola in the absence of ten days to go. With the relegation (seven teams involved) and the Champions zone still to be decided, the only thing that seems to be half tied is the leadership of Barça. The Barça team has only known how to win in the league, where it has three games less than its rivals. A domain that will put Levante to the test tomorrow (12:00).

The granotas arrive at Johan Cruyff with an extra motivation and with the challenge of consolidating in second place in a duel of heights (first against second) that adds emotion to this day. Failure to do so would put Real Madrid one point away. Although for this, White would have to overcome Logroño in Las Gaunas.

Neither Real Madrid nor Levante will take their eyes off the duel that will be served as the main course this Saturday: Madrid CFF-Granadilla (14:00). The Canarian team will put to the test the great streak of the Madrid women, who have chained eleven days without losing and who even wear a new face on their squad after the signing of the Brazilian Kerolin, who aims to debut with the white elastic.

Both teams, Granadilla and Madrid CFF, will be measured at the edge of the European zone with a pulse that will make the candidacy of one of the two stronger or will leave them at half gas with a draw. The latter could give wings to Real Sociedad, which today faces the Basque derby against Eibar (12:00) in Zubieta.

All this on a Saturday day in which the Rayo Vallecano receives Valencia (12:30) with the urgent need to win so as not to get into serious trouble and in which Atlético-Depor will not be disputed finally by COVID-19. The duel between rojiblancas and blanquiazules has been postponed by four positives in the Madrid dressing room, in which the problems do not cease in this season to forget.

Day 25 of the Primera Iberdrola

Saturday

Atlético-Depor – Postponed

Real Sociedad-Eibar – 12:00

Rayo V.-Valencia – 12:30

Madrid CFF-Granadilla (TDP) – 14:00

Sunday

Sp. Huelva-Sevilla (Gol TV) – 11:30

Athletic-Santa Teresa – 11:30

Barça-Levante (Barça TV) – 12:00

Betis-Espanyol (Gol TV) – 13:30

Logroño-Real Madrid (LaLiga) – 14:00