This time the Real Madrid did not play in the cold and ice of Pamplona. He faced the Athletic in Malaga, with the immaculate grass and the same alignment as against Osasuna. Lost. It was not a defeat that leaves a mark on history – the Super Cup It is a minor title on the football scale – but consequences are guessed. The pressure on the coach and the players increases again. One of them, Hazard, tops the list of criticized. It does not finish starting.

A final was presumed Barça-Real Madrid to settle the first tournament of 2021, now organized in a three-game format. The final between the two colossi will not be played, the one that was anticipated in the forecasts and the one dreamed by the business. Madrid has returned to the flat profile that caused so many problems at the beginning of the season: defeats with him Shakhtar Donetsk, Cádiz, Valencia and Alavés. In the last four games, he has lost to Athletic and has tied with him Elche and Osasuna. Gone is the blazing December flood.

The equipment is seized. Against Athletic, who came to the game after dismissing the coach 12 days ago and losing to Barça in the League, crashed in the first half and only found Asensio as a guarantee of danger. His powerful mid-range shots caused panic – two shots to the sticks – but he didn’t get much company.

Raúl García, author of two goals in Madrid-Athletic on Thursday, along with his teammate Capa (in the background) and Hazard.

The night confirmed that Hazard is not in good condition and that he is beginning to fear for his recovery. Benzema, exceptional in the last two seasons, barely appeared in the first part. The firm, determined and well executed pressure of Athletic upset Madrid’s game in the first half. The team made bad decisions –confirmed in the two goals of Athletic-, did not connect the lines and seemed surprised by the rival’s packaging. Athletic stole, many times on the Madrid field, and attacked fast and deep. He knew what he wanted. Madrid, no.

Three weeks ago, Real Madrid had a terrible time with Athletic in La Liga. Directed then by Garitano, fiercely pressured Madrid. Expulsion of Raul Garcia in the 13th minute the general format changed. Even so, Madrid hardly generated chances and Courtois He avoided the draw in the last minute of the match with a wonderful intervention.

Raúl García tormented the Madrid centrals in Malaga and redeemed himself from that bad night. For an hour, Madrid failed. Athletic, like Osasuna, provided the left lane to Mendy and sought to seal off all other routes to his area. The equation that the teams that face Madrid make is simple: they discount at least one gifted to solve offensive situations. Mendy arrives a lot and with permission, but solves very few attacks.

Madrid played badly inside and out. Only the physical collapse of Balenciaga, with hardly any matches in the last two years, he ripped off Athletic’s left side. Asensio did everything to take advantage of it. The wood prevented it. More than by game, insipid in the first half, thick in the second, Madrid’s arreón in the second half was due to their state of need and the fatigue of the Athletic players.

Marcelino he interpreted it well. He changed tired headlines for substitutes with little background. Athletic needed fresh legs more than anything else. The game ended with players like Núñez, Lekue, Morcillo, Vesga and Villalibre, in addition to Berenguer, the only signing this year. They ended up pressing in the Madrid field and generating a great scoring chance. His victory is a huge boost of optimism in his declining career. Madrid go back down the steps and the noise is already perceived.