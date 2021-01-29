There are no announcements of measures or tightening of the existing ones. The Community of Madrid has not adopted any new restrictions against the pandemic this Friday and has only decided to extend the mobility limitation protocols to 19 basic health areas and lift them in four. Despite a cumulative incidence of 994 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days; of having 4,256 hospitalized patients, 3,064 in the last week; of an ICU occupation of 150%, with 705 patients in their beds; of counting 414 deaths in the last seven days; to register 27,917 new infected in that period; of having a traceability of cases of 16.7% and of reporting a positivity in diagnostic tests of 20.88%. Despite “the high community transmission” of the virus and “the tension, high” in which the health system is, as recognized by the Deputy Minister of Health, Antonio Zapatero, at the press conference.

“The Community’s pulse does not tremble when making decisions,” he said, however. Madrid, in comparison with the rest of the regions, is one of the autonomies with the most lax measures in relation to its figures and, at least for the next week, it will continue to be like that. “We trust, and we trust, that it will work,” added Zapatero. These protocols, which include the maximum meeting limit of four people, the curfew at 10 p.m. or the closure of all non-essential establishments at 9 p.m. – with the exception of the cultural sector, which has a certain margin to be able to finish its shows although The time of the curfew must always be complied with – it will be with those that autonomy faces the next few days, in which a growth in the transmission of the British variant is expected.

This week, Zapatero cited, that variant was already established with respect to the total of infections in an average of 10%, “up to 23% according to the areas”; although he added that, in general, the curve of new infections “points to a slowdown and a change in trend. The data indicate that we could begin to reduce the number of cases, we believe that it will decrease progressively ”. Although that decrease will still take time to see in hospitals. For this reason, “pavilion three of Isabel Zendal will be operational” soon, “with more than 300 beds.” Also for this reason, the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso issued an order on Wednesday by which private healthcare is once again made available to the public; “Although the referral of patients is a priority to the Zendal, through which more than 1,300 patients have already passed, the community has decided to put all the resources at the service of the citizen”, explained the deputy councilor.

The new emergency center, to which patients from the public system are transferred, is working to unload mild patients to the centers, which have already been forced to cancel scheduled operations and consultations to be able to care for covid patients. However, it is not a relief for ICUs, which with 705 critical patients admitted this Thursday they reach an occupation of 150% of their structural capacity, that is, without counting on other units such as the operating rooms converted to attend to these patients. The Zendal has a maximum of 16 intensive care places and 32 intermediate ones, far from being the solution to the saturation of Intensive Medicine services.

The vaccination campaign

While the Community waits this week to see how the pandemic evolves, the vaccination campaign, the “hope” that professionals and scientists continually refer to as the best tool to mitigate the pandemic, will resume as of Monday for the health professionals, to whom the first inoculation was canceled, and in some cases the second, “due to lack of reserves”, this Wednesday, as announced by the Ministry of Health. The Community continues to attribute the changes in planning to the change in distribution by the central government when Pfizer announced that it was going to decrease the number of vials delivered to European countries.

On Friday 15, the ministry informed the autonomous regions that they will receive fewer doses that Monday (January 18) and that they will depend not only on the target population to be vaccinated first, but also on the vaccination rate of the first weeks, to ensure that those who had the first dose agreed to the second. “On the 18th we received just half the dose and this meant a complete change in planning, and on the same day 18 there was a restriction of the doses to be distributed in the health centers of the Madrid community, the reduction by half was the determining factor for the change in planning ”, explained Elena Andradas, the general director of Public Health.

Madrid received so far 48,750 doses every Monday, according to the Ministry of Health. On Monday 18 they were half, 24,375 less. On Monday 25, always according to the regional government, they have been 1,950 less than until now (46,800) and the next they will be 4,875 less (43,875). Although Andradas has not responded to whether the Community will return to its initial plan of saving half of the reserves, Zapatero has assured that by February 15 “vaccination will be resumed in health professionals.”

The reserve they now have is “for the second dose in residences for the elderly and disability and health professionals,” said the deputy counselor, who added that “next week more than 80,000 doses of the second will be given and, the next , more than 60,000 to complete ”. So far, Andradas has calculated, the coverage of the vaccine in residences is 99% (between residents and workers), in hospitals it is 76.5%, in primary care 65.8%, in Summa 113 of 80, 8% and “the doses administered in private hospitals are more than 12,000”.

