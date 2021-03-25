Facade of the Madrid City Hall, in April 2020. Óscar J.Barroso / Europa Press

Madrid increases its tax competition — stimulating or aggressive or unfair; to taste— with the other autonomous communities. Data from Panorama for 2021 on the assigned taxes they confirm it.

In the wealth tax, its collection difference with the previous year (2017) was zero (it maintains the total exemption); while the others increased it (or were forced to increase it) by 6.36%.

And in inheritance / donations, it reduced it by 8.8%; by only -1.29% of the average: a true “downward territorial competition”, describes the Panorama. And it suggests “reflecting” on “the maintenance or not” of these taxes: while the left advocates their harmonization of minimis —Minimum / maximum forks— and the rights, their suppression.

These data will feed the debate on the reform of taxation and regional financing, by underlining the objective bias of semi-paradise fiscal of the capital region. That is, its ability to attract capital (and its carriers) through tax, artificial, regulatory means.

The phenomenon should be rationalized, not exaggerated. As it feeds back on inverse artificial tendencies: the expulsion of companies due to legal-political insecurity, such as that caused by the you process Catalan.

This does not mean obviating its seriousness. Rains, it pours. This tax competition joins processes of longer historical scope. That feed the conversion of the Madrid-district into economic power supported by political centrality. Its autonomic correction is relative and zigzagging.

Political centralism drove the concentration of economic power, and vice versa. Competition and globalization demanded size; and this, muscle.

The National Institute of Industry maintained a manufacturing geographical dispersion, but put all the decision-making power in one hand. Monopolies such as Campsa, Telefónica or Tabacalera, and other public ones, such as Iberia, being completely privatized —Government Aznar— reinvented the industry and the services sector in Madrid. And they even tried to seize the legendary Basque banking power (Bilbao and Vizcaya) at the hands of the former public Argentaria.

The drastic bank concentration —220 entities in 1936; 18 in 2021 — it also centralized power in subsidiaries. And it is that the bulk of the industries depended on the bank. A sign: of the seven big ones at the dawn of the transition, three were peripheral (Bilbao, Vizcaya, Santander); the Central, a consortium of eight scattered houses; the Hispano / Urquijo was created by Basques and the Popular spoke Catalan (Millet, Valls Taberner, Termes). Only Banesto was pure from Madrid. Today is the other way around. And the crisis of the savings banks, half of the financial system – finished off with Rajoy and Guindos – fattened the capital through takeovers.

Outsourcing has given relevance to proximity with regulatory / supervisory bodies. All (except Telecommunications, which briefly settled in Barcelona, ​​under the Maragall-Zapatero tandem) are at kilometer zero. And there are hardly any compensatory logics.