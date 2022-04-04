With only eight days of LaLiga Santander to play, Real Madrid maintains a good cushion of advantage over FC Barcelona, nothing more and nothing less than 12 points, although the Barça team still has a game to play against Rayo Vallecano.
If we analyze the calendar that Real Madrid has left, it is not easy at all. Four away games against Sevilla, Osasuna, Atlético de Madrid and Cádiz. In other words, four very difficult courses at this point in the season. On the contrary, at home he will be visited by Getafe, Espanyol, Levante and Betis. A priori, games that should be carried out without any hurry at the Santiago Bernabéu. The problem that Real Madrid has is that they also have the Champions League involved, (competition where Ancelotti plays the guy). So depending on how far they go in the competition, the match load can be very high. The other problem that Madrid has is the state of form of its main pursuer. Barcelona gives the feeling of going like a shot, and it doesn’t seem like they’re going to drop many points along the way in the remainder of the league.
Ancelotti’s team depends on itself to end up having a good season. Carlo in this case has two options, go out through the front door, or go out through the infirmary. If he didn’t finally win either of the two titles, his time on the white bench would be over.
#Madrid #neglect #LaLiga #win
Leave a Reply